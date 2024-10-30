Top Five Halloween Movies You Need to See.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Mist (2009)

While Stephen King has never been one of my favourite authors – we do not need five pages explaining dust on blinds Stephen – his movie adaptions always leave you wanting more. The Mist is one of my favourite psychological thrillers. I’ve actually watched it recently with my roommates. While it isn’t your typical slasher, gore, supernatural horror film, it has enough suspense to keep you eagerly sitting on the edge of your seat for more! The Mist follows a group of people in the small town of Bridgton, Maine, when they get trapped inside a Supermarket after a strange mist takes over the entire town. Inside the mist, there are extraterrestrial creatures that resemble huge flies, tentacles, and more monsters that would personally have me never leaving my house. With the pressure of survival looming over the trapped people, the exploration of how ordinary people change under extreme circumstances results in a threat of survival from both inside and outside the superstore. Warning!!! The ending threw me for a loop, so if you’re ready to feel both mind-blown and heartbroken, I would recommend giving this movie a watch this Halloween.

The Conjuring (2013)

One of my all-time favourite film series is The Conjuring movies. I’m a sucker for Ed and Lorraine as a couple, making me swoon for their scenes every single time I rewatch the movies! However, the first one remains untouchable and unbeatable in the series for the best horror film.

Follow paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they enter the home of a family who had just moved in when strange events started occurring in the middle of the night. Cabinets slamming, clocks being stuck at 3 A.M., pictures falling off walls and much more.

This movie is a perfect example of your typical supernatural movie night. It has ghosts, witches, and chilling scenes that will cause goosebumps all over your skin! The list could go on really, but this movie is a must-see for the Halloween season.

Halloweentown (1998)

Bringing back a classic from everyone’s childhood, Halloweentown is the perfect cozy movie to watch during Halloween. It’s not scary and it offers the perfect nostalgia for us during the stress of midterms. Pop your popcorn and grab your drink of choice to dive back into our childhood with Marnie as she discovers she’s a witch. I mean, as I kid, I would watch this and all I wanted to do was disappear and find myself in Halloweentown. Even with all the monsters – and I say that lightly since these monsters resemble teddy bears more than anything – I wanted to be a part of the magical world. So, while it’s not your typical jump-out-of-your-skin Halloween movie, it’s the perfect film to watch for some chill and relaxing vibes with friends, or even by yourself.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus is another perfect example of a cozy Halloween movie to watch this year! Hocus Pocus has been on my annual watch list ever since I first saw it during middle school. Again, I was obsessed with becoming a witch, – see a pattern here – even though the witches in here resemble your typical Salem Witch trials with the whole idea of taking over the world. The Sanderson sisters are awakened after 300 years and they have the urge for revenge. This causes new kid, Max, his classmate Alison, and Max’s little sister Dani, to get caught up in their web of plans. Ensuring a fun-packed movie filled with witty battles between the Sanderson sisters and the kids who have to stop them before Halloween night is over.

IT (2017)

This movie was a pivotal moment in my childhood and the beginning of high school. I met most of my closest friends through finding of this movie, therefore it’ll forever have a special place in my heart. This is 100% why I have to recommend this movie for you all to watch. While the original IT movies are just as good, the new adaptation from 2017 is forever the best in my opinion. The special effects with Pennywise made him truly terrifying and remain unsettling to me now as I watch it. Bill Skarsgârd did a truly astonishing job at playing this supernatural monster, and the makeup crew needs to get paid millions for that clown makeup! I also can’t forget to mention how heartwarming the found family trope is between all the kids and how quickly the pure friendship forms between them. I would recommend this movie to anyone who wants a good balance between horror and a more chiller vibe for a Halloween movie to watch this year!