The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Despite the cold weather, having a winter birthday can be very enjoyable if you plan activities that are suitable for the climate and align with winter season. The best way to celebrate a birthday during the winter is to book a hotel room to share with all of your friends. This will allow you to be close together in a warm and fun environment. To add extra excitement to the birthday celebrations, you could enjoy a dinner at your favourite restaurant and do some shopping. All of these events are mostly indoor activities, so you can avoid the cold weather entirely. Other plans you can make for your winter birthday include getting a massage, a facial or going to a coffee shop to watch the snow fall. I personally like to do this because although I hate the cold temperature, I love snow. In general, I suggest that you take advantage of the free birthday gifts from stores such as Sephora or Crumble Cookie, regardless of your birthday month.

If you don’t mind the cold, you could embrace having a winter birthday by playing in the snow, going sledding and making hot chocolate. Personally, these activities are not my cup of tea because the wind can be brutal. Having a snow day can have its perks, and after a whole day spent outdoors, you and your friends could enjoy a warm night in.

If you love outdoor adventures, shopping, and sight-seeing, these activities may spark your interest. For example, the Distillery District, the St. Lawrence Market, the Kensington Market and the Well contain an exciting blend of outdoor sight-seeing and indoor shops. For those who have a December birthday, you even get to experience all the Christmas and New Year’s decorations at these destinations.

Since I have a winter birthday, I plan to book a hotel in Toronto, enjoy a relaxing dinner and go shopping. The following morning, I would love to get a facial and relax while swimming in a warm pool looking out on a cold city.

Although I wrote this article with winter birthdays in mind, these activities will also work well for a summer birthday. If you’d like to treat yourself to a big adventure, you can visit a different city and explore its various tourist attractions. In addition, you may choose to enjoy the many amenities within the hotel including the pool or a massage parlour. I think this is a perfect way to relax after planning a stressful birthday. As mentioned previously, shopping in a new city is also a great way to spend your birthday because it’s an excuse to spend money and treat yourself to a gift using the money that your relatives gift you. I personally love having an excuse to go shopping because of the influx of money you get during your birthday.