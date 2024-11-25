The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being online too much and scrolling endlessly

I feel like this one has been a part of everyone’s New Year’s resolution list for the past couple of years, but for some reason, I’ve never been able to stick to it. It’s probably because social media is addicting, and when I get bored, it’s what I do for entertainment. But in 2025, I want to practice hobbies such as reading, crafting, journaling and so on — things off my screen that will help bring back my creative side.

The “I’ll do it later” mentality

2025 is not the year for procrastination. No more delaying things I dread doing, like dishes or homework. In the new year, I want to get things done before I even have the chance to put them off. I feel like this one is easier said than done, however, nothing gives you the motivation to take on a new task like the New Year!

Spending money on “trendy” things

We all know how quickly trendy items come and go, so why not avoid buying into trends and instead invest in better quality, longer-lasting items? I would much rather save money and wait to buy things that I really need or want. I often use retail therapy to deal with my problems, but this solution never lasts. Similar to this, I want to stop overconsuming. I have more stuff than I need, and I want to be more mindful of my spending habits next year. Save money, live better – am I right?

Thinking glass half empty

I think I can be pretty negative at times, which frequently ruins experiences for me and leaves me feeling sad or irritated most of the time. This new year, I want to change my negative mindset to a more positive one, so I can be a more positive person and think in a “glass half full” way.

Rotting in bed

My guilty pleasure is sitting in my bed for hours, switching between Netflix, TikTok, reading and YouTube. My bed is my safe space, which is nice, but I don’t want to waste away another year rotting in bed. I get mad at myself for it and it doesn’t help me in any way unless I’ve had a long stressful day — in which case, resting for about an hour or two helps. However, I can’t justify rotting in bed for four or more hours at a time.

Acting mysterious

Life’s too short not to be your most authentic self. Trying to be “mysterious” around new people is not how you will make friends. Sometimes it’s easier to put up a front for others to seem “cooler” than you are, but realistically, no one cares about that. Since I stopped putting on a front for everyone, I’ve found that I’ve made more genuine friends. Just be yourself, and others will love you for you!