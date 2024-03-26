Staring Summer Gardening

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Planting flowers and vegetables this early in the season is my favorite thing to do. This is because by the time they bloom, you have already forgotten about them, which is a nice surprise! Some types of flowers that I personally favour are daisies, hydrangeas, tulips and snapdragons. These are just some of the flowers you can plant during the month of March that bloom in the summer.

Starting a vegetable or herb garden is a low maintenance way to have fresh fruits and vegetables during the hot summer. A major bonus it that by the time they are ready, they are free! Some of these vegetables include cabbage, onion, artichoke, kale, broccoli and lettuce. To ensure your garden will survive the summer, there are a couple key points to keep in mind: make a border around your vegetables with no grass and always have fresh soil.

Another key ingredient is putting up fencing. Although fencing may not be the prettiest, it will keep the bunnies from eating your lettuce and other vegetables. Starting a garden is just one of the steps in maintaining it. The biggest steps to keeping your garden healthy are the type of soil you use and making sure you keep it watered. You do not want to drown certain vegetables, but some need more than others. This also is true for the sun, as some vegetables and flowers cannot be in full sunlight because they will burn, whereas others need full sun.

Going to a nursery or a flower shop is a good way to start your garden, as the nursery can provide you with flowers or vegetables that are already starting to grow (which is the hardest part of starting a garden). This is a good way to ensure your vegetables and flowers will last the whole season. Starting a garden can be scary, especially living in Canada and dealing with the weather. This can be the biggest challenge of all, because once the ground freezes, some vegetables or herbs will not grow back. This is in contras to tulips, which can survive throughout the winter. To ensure all your plants last through a possible freeze, researching what to plant and when can give you insight. In addition, starting and maintaining a garden can be very satisfying in the long run, as it is a great little task to do in the summer that will get you outside and moving.

Overall, it is also rewarding to use herbs like parsley or basil in cooking that you have grown by yourself. These are just some of the reasons why gardening can be a great tradition for you, your friends and your family. It is a very big project at the beginning.