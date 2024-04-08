The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is (fortunately) getting warmer, and the first signs of spring are here! Certain books fit this upcoming season very well, especially if you’re a mood reader. So, here’s a list of book recommendations for this spring.

1. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

If you’re looking for a light-hearted read, Little Women is a great book to pick up this spring. Focusing on many topics like sisterhood, the story revolves around four sisters and each of their unique personalities. With a lot of gratitude and positivity, this story stirs a better mood. The great vibes that these characters convey throughout the story make this novel an upbeat read, fitting for the lively energy that the spring season brings each year.

2. The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

If you’re more into poetry, Rupi Kaur’s The Sun and Her Flowers is a great poetry book to pick up this season. The collection of poems in this book focus on many themes and issues, which Rupi Kaur herself has also struggled with. Rupi Kaur gets into topics of healing and self-love, which is a positive way to start spring!

3. The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak

A deeply emotional novel, The Island of Missing Trees focuses on the conflicts between Greek and Turkish Cypriots in the history of Cyprus. Alternating between the past and the present, the story connects how the forbidden love of a Greek Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot unfolded. Oddly, the story’s told from the perspective of a fig tree that witnessed everything in the past and shares its memories. The novel concentrates on topics like biology and epigenetic trauma, which create both an educational and affecting read. There’s also attention on the lives and souls of plants, specifically of the fig tree, which is a great topic to engage in for spring if you love plants.

4. The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

If you’re a big fantasy reader, The Cruel Prince is a great read for this season! The novel is darker than some other recommendations on this list and includes the story of another realm of faeries that the characters access from the human world. Two sisters who were stolen and brought to live in the High Court of Fae in their past are once again connecting with the realm they learned to despise. With morally grey characters, the book tells an engaging story of power and deception.

5. Dune by Frank Herbert

With the recent release of the movie Dune Part Two, it’s a great time for readers to dive into this story both by watching the movies and reading the novel. Although this book is a difficult read, especially if you’re not an avid reader, you’ll eventually understand everything that builds up the story. Some people find the book a bit boring at first, but they just need to make it to the end of the novel and understand its complexity. With a science ahead of its time, Frank Herbert teaches many things. Dune is a classic for a reason!

Hopefully this list helps readers choose their spring reads! :)