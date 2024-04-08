The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m officially done my undergraduate degree and I’m feeling very bittersweet about it. Four years ago, I started this journey with a lot of nerves and a little bit of excitement. It was my first time going to a school where I knew absolutely no one. Growing up, I was in French Immersion, and I was with the same classmates from kindergarten all the way to grade 12. Starting school at Laurier was the first time I’d be going to school without my familiar classmates and friends. While I was very nervous, I was also so excited to see what was to come.

Like many, my undergrad began in front of a laptop screen, logging into Zoom for my virtual classes. For the first year and a half, I never stepped foot on the Laurier campus. I attended my lectures on Zoom from the comfort of my own room, navigating the challenges of online learning. But, over halfway through my second year, the dynamic shifted as we returned to in-person classes. It was exciting, but also a daunting experience to go to a campus that I didn’t know with unfamiliar classmates when I was already nearing the end of my second year. Needless to say, it all worked out.

One of the highlights of my undergraduate experience was studying abroad in France during my third year. Immersing myself in a new culture and academic environment was an incredible experience that I’ll always remember. While I was there, I remember thinking that I’d spent more time on campus in France than I ever had back in Waterloo. Which, at the time, was very true.

Returning for my fourth and final year, I finally got to experience being on campus for the entire year. It’s been a year filled with academic challenges and personal growth. Now it’s done, which feels kinda surreal.

Among the highlights of my undergrad, one stands out: joining Her Campus. It was truly the best decision I’ve ever made. I am forever grateful for all the experiences and friends that I’ve made because of it.

As I sit here, writing my final article and reflecting on the past four years, I’m feeling very grateful. The past four years have been filled with countless assignments, thousands of hours of lectures, various articles, countless memories and many new friends that I’m very grateful for. If you’d told me on my first day that everything that would change in the next four years, I wouldn’t have believed you, yet here we are.

It’s been a long and chaotic journey and it’s finally coming to its end. While I’m continuing my studies for another two years and I’m excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, I’ll always hold a special place in my heart for my undergraduate years. To all my fellow graduates: congratulations, we did it!