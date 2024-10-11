The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

It’s time for Gilmore Girls and Halloween movies, so you know what that means: fall activities! If you’re stumped on how to get out and enjoy fall the way it’s meant to be experienced, this article is for you.

Pumpkin Patch

With many local farms surrounding Kitchener, Waterloo, there are lots of ways to get out and enjoy the outdoors with your friends. Plus, painting or carving pumpkins at home can’t be done without a good local farm pic! There are quite a few farms within a 20 minute radius, and many ways to get pumpkins, even if it’s just at the grocery store.

Fear Farm

If you can find a way to get to Bright, Ontario, Snyder’s Farm is the place to be this October. They offer hayrides and seven different haunt experiences similar to Canada’s Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt, but they’re not nearly as far away. If you’re looking for an evening activity and a good fright, Fear Farm is waiting for you. They also have lots of baked sweet treats for the ride home. Tickets range from $60-$110, and the event runs on weekends for the month of October.

Oktoberfest

From September 27th until October 19th, Oktoberfest in Kitchener, Waterloo offers so many ways to get involved and have fun. This Bavarian festival is one of Canada’s largest celebrated events. If you’re interested in some dancing, drinking, food and games for all ages, head to www.oktoberfest.ca for further event information and to discover what Oktoberfest is all about. There is also an annual parade on October 14th for Thanksgiving on Weber St. East and Bridgeport Road.

St. Jacobs Farmers Market

If you’ve lived in Waterloo for a few months, chances are you’ve heard of St. Jacobs Farmers Market. Established in 1975, this market is the largest outdoor and indoor farmers market in Canada! With lots to do and see, St. Jacobs Market is a great place to spend the morning with friends and family, but make sure you get there before all the good stuff runs out! There’s lots of fresh produce, baked goods, fresh flowers, old books, antiques and so much more. When I think of fall, St. Jacobs is exactly what comes to mind first.

Vampire Hangout

On October 26th, the first ever Vampire Hangout will be held in Waterloo’s public square. If you love Halloween and don’t live too far from Uptown Waterloo, this event might be worth checking out. There’s a vampire fashion show at 7 P.M, and a local D.J. will be playing music. The event starts at 5 P.M. and runs until 8 P.M.

At the end of the day, if you can’t make it to any of these events, taking a walk through Waterloo Park while the leaves fall will do the trick. But if you’re bored in Waterloo during October and none of these events suit you, head to a coffee shop for a pumpkin spice latte and order your Halloween costume.