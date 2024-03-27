The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

At Laurier St. Patty’s Day is essentially a national holiday. This past weekend was my first Patty’s, but I’ve now experienced my fair share of university outings so I feel like I can provide some sort of insight into the recovery.

For me, it all starts with the preparation. For some reason, university students are cursed with timelines overlapping (ex. Halloween during midterms, St. Patty’s nearing exams) so it’s super important for me that I make sure to get ahead of my schoolwork before the fun begins. This starts with me making a list of all my priorities, organizing what’s most important to what can wait for the end. Luckily for me, I haven’t had too many midterms and tests around this time so there hasn’t been too much studying that needs to be done for me but, I do end up with a lot of papers that need to be written and submitted all around similar times. Planning ahead the week or two before the big events really helps to get organized and ensure I’ll be giving myself enough time to get what I need done.

Now, fast forward to the weekend. I don’t have too many tips for you for this time other than to stay safe–no matter what you’re doing. You just need to balance the fun you’re having with the safety of yourself and the people around you!

Okay, so we’ve prepped, we’ve partied and now we have to recover. You’ve basically set yourself up for success with the preparation since you shouldn’t be too worried. Of course, enjoy a lazy start and debrief with your friends but once you’re feeling ready, there are a few things I think are key to getting back on track.

1. Staying hydrated

2. Getting plenty of rest

3. Eating properly

These three are pretty self-explanatory in my opinion, but hydration, rest and healthy meals are like the big three ticket times to ensure you can get back to normal. You probably haven’t had any of those things during your partying so I think slowly resetting your body back to normal will help jumpstart you into that routine.

4. Creating a calming environment

For me this involves a clean room and clean skin. A hot shower starts me off and really just washes everything away and I feel like getting a clean environment truly just encourages you to fall back into routine. Getting my clothes into the laundry and out of eyesight is a big step to moving forward too.

5. Relax and remember

Now, hopefully you’re at a point where you can just relax in bed, maybe turn on a comfort movie or show and truly catch up on rest you haven’t had in a while. This is one of my favourite parts of the day because it’s usually the time where I upload all my photos from my digital camera to my laptop and get to craft a cute Instagram story of the weekend. As the designated camera girl in most situations, I get to see all the photos first and obsess over how cute we were.

I hope this little guide was helpful for you and you’re able to party safely and recover quickly on your next weekend out!