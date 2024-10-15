My Favourite Things to Do Alone in Waterloo

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I were to be defined as anything, it would be being independent. I love my time spent by myself and preach to everyone the importance of loving their alone time. I didn’t realize the importance of this until a few years ago when a friend of mine said she admired how I did many things alone, as she said she never felt comfortable doing so. This was interesting to hear, as I am someone who truly enjoys time with my own thoughts. For those of you who want to enjoy your time alone or are eager to dabble in the concept of self-dates, here are a few things I love to do alone in Waterloo.

Waterloo Park

When I move out of Waterloo one day, the one thing I will truly miss is Waterloo Park. As an avid enjoyer of walks, I have explored many parks. But none have compared to Waterloo Park. It’s large enough to put on a podcast and walk from end to end, around the middle and see all aspects: the pond, the wooded trails, the picnic areas and the playground. If you’re not into walks, bringing a book and a picnic blanket in the nicer weather is something I truly enjoy. While you’re at it, walk over to Vincenzo’s and pick up a nice sandwich for a little picnic alone.

St. Jacobs Market

Only one bus ride from Laurier is St. Jacobs market, one of my favourite places in Waterloo. A Saturday morning market trip with your Air Pods in and a few grocery bags can be truly amazing. There is nothing like being able to take your time at the stands, wait in the long apple fritter line and explore all the exciting vendors without someone nagging you to hurry up. There is so much to see and enjoy at the market in every season and it’s the perfect thing to do alone.

Cafe Hopping

When I first came to Waterloo, I discovered how many coffee shops this city has. Uptown has so many coffee shops for your enjoyment, whether it’s Midnight Run, Seven Shores, Cafe 22 or Cafe 1842, there are so many drink and pastry options to explore. Enjoying a little people-watching, a good book or some schoolwork in a coffee shop in Waterloo has been so enjoyable and a great way to love spending time alone.

See What’s Happening in Waterloo Public Square

I love a good community feel to a city, and Waterloo has just that with all the fun, free events always occurring in the public square. A little stroll uptown will lead you right to Waterloo Square, with vendors, performers and (in the winter) ice skating! If you have a free day, grab yourself a beverage and take a walk to the public square, you never know what you may find! You can also check the Waterloo City website to find out what might be happening ahead of time.

Whether you spend your time alone with a good book at a cafe, or outside taking a walk in the park, there are so many places to enjoy your own thoughts and time by yourself. Challenge yourself to spend a few moments doing these sorts of activities solo and you’ll see that you can discover so much about yourself and the city this way.