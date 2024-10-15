The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spooky season approaches, one thing lives in the back of every university student’s mind is: “what will I wear?”. The last thing you need is more stress when trying to navigate midterms and assignments, so let me be your guide! Check out these great, low effort costumes for this Halloween!

In my opinion, the first step to a great, low effort costume is to do something a little bit niche. A great way to do this is to be a specific character from a movie or TV series. There are going to be 17 different girls dressed as mermaids on Halloween night, so narrow it down a bit. Why not get a cute blue dress, some shell clips, add a few blue streaks to your hair and then, you’re Aquamarine. Another great one could be Princess Mia Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldi of Genovia. All you need is a tiara, a cute white strapless dress, some long white gloves and your favourite shades and headphones.

Another must is doing costumes that don’t require you to completely break the bank, you want to look cute but you don’t want to drop $100 on an outfit that you’ll only wear once. Do you have a favourite party dress or are you in the market to get a new one? If so, a fairy could be the perfect costume for you! All you need is a cute dress and some wings from Walmart or Spirit Halloween and you’re set. This gives you a great opportunity to be creative with makeup looks and hair styles too, pick your favourite colour schemes and styles! This is always a good option because you could do it by yourself or with as many friends as you want!

A favourite group costume that you probably won’t have to buy any new pieces for could be Regina George and the plastics. Grab your cutest, pinkest outfits, put on your favourite full glam look and hit the town with your girls, you’ll look fetch! If you want to spend a bit of money, you could always recreate some of the iconic looks from the movie!

Another solo or group consume idea is dressing up as animals. I know it’s basic but hear me out, all you need to buy is ears or antlers and you can match your animal theme to whatever you have in your closet. This is perfect for anyone who loves to play around with makeup! Animal prints, a deer nose or just cat whiskers are all safe bets. You can also make these costumes as sexy or as low key as you’d like. You could do black joggers, a black long sleeve and cat ears and you’re a cat, or you could wear a cheetah print mini dress with ears and you’re queen of the jungle! If you want to step it up a notch you can find your cutest heels, wear a flashy dress and you’re a party animal, the opportunities are endless!

While we understand that you want to look cute and sexy on Halloween, it is also important to remember that the average temperature in Waterloo ranges between five and ten degrees at night in October. It’s important to have some slightly winterized costumes or at least plan ahead so you aren’t stuck in line for hours outside of a bar in the cold! Some easy ways to do this is swapping out a mini skirt for your cutest pair of jeans or trading a tank top for a long sleeve. If you can incorporate a coat to your look, we highly recommend you do!