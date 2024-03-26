Lack of height & ego: My experience dealing with those who struggle with short man syndrome

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

As a tall girl, one can imagine my struggle and insecurity with height growing up. I would get teased and jabbed at by boys in my grade who would call me the typical, unclever names that only made everyone uncomfortable rather than laugh. Ultimately, I digressed and embraced my height. When I came to university, I remember still slouching constantly and popping that one knee to appear even an inch shorter than the girls around me. One day, one of my guy friends had said to me, “You know you’re not really that tall, right?” after perhaps noticing the lengths I would go to appear shorter (which probably made me look more awkward than if I just stood up straight). I thought to myself, “Is it possible that a girl who is 5’9 on (a good day) is not seen as a ‘tall girl’ in every lifetime?” Well, this ego boost after being height-phobic towards myself my whole life, led me to not only care less about my height but, in a more revenge-filled way, transfer that hatred to the little guys that inflicted this self-hatred in the first place. Maybe I wasn’t ridiculously tall all my life; the boys around me were just short and society has just normalized boys overcompensating for their insecurities by tearing down girls.

Now, while I still partially hold on to grudges for the mini men who used to bug me for being an astonishing 5’8 at the time, don’t you worry, the epidemic of men who struggle with “short man syndrome” (SMS) has only increased since I was a young girl. To be honest, I’ve found importance and a concerning amount of amusement in keeping those who remain under 6’0 humble while assuring they maintain to a minimum the overloading and undeserving ego that they exude when entering any space. Now, while this article seems overly aggressive, I know what you’re thinking… “They can’t control it” and I get it, no one can control how tall they are, but yes, I do wish I could give some of these height-lacking boys an inch or two from my own stature for safekeeping. The reality is that “short man syndrome” is more of a personality type that correlates with a disappointingly low level of measurements in most scenarios, rather than something that is completely deciphered by being vertically gifted or not.

Don’t get me wrong here, I do have guy friends that are below the usual height that I would consider to have SMS tendencies at times. But those who I choose to surround myself with, who are in reach of those SMS levels, don’t have the tendencies that someone suffering would often portray. It’s easy to tell when a height-challenged man is insecure and chooses to overcompensate for it by being a douche and that’s what I can’t get down with. I’ve even met some tall guys who gave me “short guy energy.” They just tend to get a little more credit. Moving forward, if you’re contemplating your life while reading, wondering if you’ve been affected by someone with SMS or if you perhaps suffer from some of these tendencies yourself, even if you’re above the usual height requirements, I’m here to fill you in on what to watch out for.

1. Drives an abnormally large truck

I’m unsure if this is just a small-town thing, but I remember putting the pieces together when all the rugrats, young and old, that used to bother me started flaunting what they drove… it’s the awkward hop to get into their monster truck that sealed the deal for me. It’s like how I look when I drive my Gam’s Kia Soul: not the most perfect fit, but at least I’m self-aware. I’ll never normalize the reverse clown car method of short men driving big trucks to compensate. Sorry!

2. Tough guy persona

I get it, some vertically-confused boys think that if they don’t meet the height limit to be considered a “tough guy,” then they have to fake it with their personality. But let me tell you, no one is buying what you’re selling and I’m sure most people would appreciate your presence more if you would just start being yourself. The overcompensation is more embarrassing than being short at this point.

3. Concerning levels of un-funniness

One of the most irritating things about those with “short man syndrome” is their lack of humour. They can’t make jokes without tearing someone else down to boost their ego and in return, can’t take sarcasm or a jab against them back. It’s a lose-lose situation for all involved, but hey, if I can learn to sit through your jabs at me and embrace laughing at myself occasionally, you can too!

After listing my three biggest red flags to look out for when searching for “short man syndrome” tendencies, I hope you take this article with a light heart and an open mind. I’m not one to spread hate, but I am one to put people in their place and spread honesty when it’s due. Overcompensation and comparison are some of the hardest things to set aside when struggling with insecurities and it’s hard to embrace every aspect of yourself, especially when it’s not the norm. Whatever you look like, however tall you are, I really don’t care, ironically enough. When your insecurities are affecting others, that’s when it goes too far for my liking. Instead, embrace whatever you have to offer unapologetically. Please, for everyone’s sake, stop being mad at the world because you’re under 6’0. Self-inflicted pity parties aren’t cute!

Peace & love,

Gracee