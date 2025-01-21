The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January is a friend to no one (sorry, January birthdays!). If I’ve learned anything about this time of year, it’s that being busy is the best thing to relieve the feelings of dread and despair during the sad winter months. Sometimes, going out for a walk won’t cut it, so here are a few different methods to combat that winter sadness.

Thrifting:

Everyone plans on sifting through their closets and getting rid of old clothes and knickknacks once the holidays end. So, you might as well reap the benefits and get all of that good quality stuff while you still have Christmas money. If upgrading your wardrobe was one of your 2025 resolutions, now is the perfect time to start! Not only does it boost serotonin levels, but it’s a great distraction to look at a bunch of used items and find the hidden gems among them.

Movies:

Physically going to the movie theatre with your friends or by yourself is an experience worth having this January. Get comfortable, buy some popcorn and find a movie theatre near you. A movie in your bed at home works too, but it doesn’t force you to put away distractions or focus strictly on the film in front of you quite like an actual theatre does. Besides, maybe there’s a new film coming out that you didn’t realize you’d be so excited about.

Vitamins:

The sun is out less, and we all know what that means, our vitamin D is low. For some people, vitamin deficiencies can really impact your mood, and sometimes you don’t even realize what those deficiencies are. The best thing to do before buying these vitamins is to go to your doctor and find out what you’re deficient in. The last thing you need is to get a vitamin that won’t help you. However, vitamin D is usually a safe one for the winter months and could be just what you need to help feel a little happier this January.

Journaling:

Finally, one activity you can do from the comfort of your own bed is journal. If you find yourself getting sad or bored, the best way to relieve stress is to write it all down. Everyone goes through things, and sometimes being able to reflect on your progress is a helpful tool to push you in the right direction. Do it three times a day if it helps you relax and take the stress off your shoulders. And if you’re scared of someone reading it, try to hide it better.

If you’re like me and own a reversible plushie with a happy and sad face, remember not to keep it on the sad face too long. Not every day is a good day, but with spring right around the corner, the sun will begin to set later and the days will start to get a little easier. Be gentle with yourself on the hard days and remember that it’s your first time living life, too. The best thing you can do is take care of yourself!