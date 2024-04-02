The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Step 1: Declutter your Closet

A capsule wardrobe is about investing in high-quality options, so it means saying no to fast fashion! A great way to start is by sifting through your closet to figure out what you like to wear, what your current style is, what essentials you already have and what you need to get rid of. This way, you’ll have a better idea of what you want and more space for the things you need!

Step 2: Do a Lifestyle Check

Once your closet is cleaned out, look at the clothes you have and where you’ll be wearing them. To class? To work? To girls’ night? Whatever your life looks like, you’re going to need clothes that are right for all occasions, so make sure you prepare accordingly!

Step 3: Choose Your Bases

The core of the capsule wardrobe are your base clothing pieces. Some basics that I wear all the time are black, white and beige clothing: bodysuits, long-sleeves, tank tops, slacks and more. A little black dress is always an essential that works almost anywhere and it always looks elegant and sexy. Another essential piece that I always need are my leather boots. They work well with almost any outfit, whether I’m going to the bar or to class. Figure out what clothing you need that you’ll be able to wear everywhere!

Step 4: Pick Some Accent Pieces

This is how you can make your wardrobe unique to you! If you have a favorite color, signature jewelry or a vintage jacket, you can include these colours and incorporate them into your outfits. I like to wear gold rings, so that’s the signature part of my outfit that gets added onto every look that I make, no matter what the actual fit is. If you’ve got a signature piece, don’t be afraid to incorporate it!

Step 5: Try New Things!

It’s okay if your outfits don’t match a certain aesthetic or vibe. Just because something is trending doesn’t mean you need to go with the masses. That being said, if something you like is trending, that’s totally okay! As long as your style makes you happy, you should feel free to express yourself however you choose to!

Step 6: Keep Updating Your Closet

As you get older, or the seasons change, you might want to change your style and that’s completely okay! Just be sure you’re not entering the fast fashion trap and buying several low-quality clothes that will go out of style quickly. Instead, now that you have chosen the basics, you can easily change elements of your style. For example, if you like wearing neutrals, try adding some colors to your look. You can do this with jackets, shoes, jewelry, or colorful eyeshadow or lipstick. That’s the beauty of a capsule wardrobe, you can keep experimenting without having to change out your whole closet!