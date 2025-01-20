The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New Year’s Resolutions sometimes follow a typical pattern: lose weight, save money, travel more. Now that we are almost a month into 2025, it’s good to reflect on what fashion choices should be left in 2024. Obviously, every single person has their own taste and aesthetics so I can’t tell you through a screen what you should and shouldn’t wear. That being said, it is the shopping practices that we have in the fashion world, especially since we have access to any store we want right at our fingertips. For this new year, we should look at what shopping habits are ‘in’, and what habits are ‘out.’

2025 Ins:

Investing in Quality

One of the biggest issues that I see when I go shopping whether that be online or in store, is that clothes are not good quality– and their price certainly doesn’t reflect that. Sometimes we associate an expensive item with good quality but that is not always the case. Faux-leather products, for example, are not going to last in the long run. Just recently I took out an old faux-leather jacket from my closet and had to throw it out because the material was coming apart. While there are ethical concerns about buying leather, you can always look for second hand items. This can be said for so many other products– if something looks like it’s snagging while it’s still on the hanger, chances are it will not last long in your closet. So, no matter what your personal style is, buying and investing in good quality is key.

More Colour

The last couple of years have been very neutral in their colour pallet, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s always good to have some basics at your disposal, but what I think 2025 should bring in is the incorporation of colour into everyday style. While stores do sell colourful pieces, I’ve noticed that there’s always a consistent colour scheme within all the stores but still that limits a lot of colour combinations when you’re only presented with a select amount. It would be amazing if in 2025 we could introduce a wider array of colours!

Chunky Jewelry

There has been a subtle increase in chunky jewelry, at least from what I’ve noticed, from the teardrop earrings and the bubble letter necklaces. That being said, I think this style of accessory is really going to be in this year. These pieces are bolder and speak more to individual style and aesthetics. I think that earrings especially, are going to go through a transformation from being dainty to being a bit bigger and more pronounced.

Flared/ Bootcut jeans

While bootcut jeans have never truly gone out of circulation, I think it’s going to be something that really has a resurgence this year. It pulls together a look that can be styled up or down. I own a couple of pairs of bootcut jeans and I always feel as though it elevates the way I dress. If I’m being honest, I’ve never seen anyone look bad with a little flare in their pants.

Shopping Sustainably

Like the first point I mentioned, there is a time when we need to shop sustainably– like buying second hand. Fast fashion has slowly crept into our lives without us even realizing it. This is why I like to first look at thrift stores or second-hand sites like Market Place or even Poshmark for clothes before I check retail stores. And I know, thrifting can be hard, there’s so much at once, and everything on one hanger is completely different than what’s on the next, but if you put in the effort, you might get lucky and find something you really like. I’ve found some really great brands at thrift stores that are made from quality materials and that I know will be staples in my wardrobe. I think this year is a year to kind of deconstruct the idea of thrift shops that a lot of us have in our minds and look at thrifting as an affordable, sustainable and fashionable option.

2025 Outs:

Microtrends

By now, we are well aware of microtrends. Thanks to the internet and our ability to mass produce clothing at the snap of a finger, we’ve been plagued with micro trends. This is why in 2025 we have to try our best to discern what trends have longevity and which ones will fall out of style quickly. Certain prints, silhouettes and garments in general might not be able to stand the test of time. Buying into these trends not only takes up unnecessary space in our closets but also has a negative impact on the environment. The clothes from some of these stores are not made to last, which is something we’re leaving in 2024.

Hoarding unworn clothes

In 2025, we should strive away from having an overly cluttered closet. Specifically, we shouldn’t be holding onto clothes that we haven’t worn before. Sometimes it’s hard to part ways with clothing items, but if you haven’t worn something for over a year, chances are that you probably won’t wear it again. Personally, after going through my closet I was able to free up space and step forward with my wardrobe, as some items had been there for years!

Everything cropped

To some, this may be a controversial opinion, but I think the one concrete thing we should be leaving in 2024 is things that are cropped. Maybe it’s just my frontal lobe developing, but there’s nothing worse than looking for a basic t-shirt or sweater and seeing that it’s cropped. At the age I am now, I want to start transitioning my clothing into something more mature and collecting things that will continue to serve me in the future. Not to mention in the colder weather the cropped sweaters are very impractical.

Cuffed sweatpants

Another controversial opinion, but cuffed sweatpants should stay in 2024. There’s something that feels so restrictive about them– not to mention that I feel as though they never look good with the shoes that I wear. I think if we switched out cuffed sweatpants for wide leg sweatpants, these comfortable essentials would have a bit more of a put-together kind of look. It’s a simple style change that can really go a long way.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, these are my opinions/personal style; at the end of the day, it is in the eye of the beholder. But, if there’s one thing to take away from this article is to be wise where you decide to shop and look for good quality (I can’t stress it enough). Everything else is already so expensive, there’s no need to spend unnecessary money on clothes that won’t last!