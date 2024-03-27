Embracing Spring: How I’m Cultivating Excitement for the Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting Small

Several trivial things can be done to get into the mood for a new season. One thing I love to do to prepare for future events is make playlists based on the month or general mood of the season. Making a playlist based on spring can help evoke emotion and aid in envisioning general upliftment for the current season. Another little activity that can be done year-round, but which is still one of my favourite springtime stress relievers, is starting a new book. This is a great activity that can be taken up in your spare time and one which will not throw you off from your school work. Reading also allows your mind to relax and immerse yourself in a new story. Although, my absolute favourite, minimal-effort activity to prepare for warmer weather is preparing my spring outfits. I love to go through Pinterest for inspiration and to motivate me to start slowly going through my closet and getting my spring outfits ready.

Getting Outdoors

Many activities can finally be done again or at least more enjoyably with winter ending. Warm days in spring are the perfect time to visit Laurier’s Alumni field with your friends, whether you’re all just catching up, playing frisbee or even reading a new book you discovered. The vibrant school spirit which the field radiates in this season isn’t something you want to miss out on. Something else I’m looking forward to in warmer weather is checking out the farmer’s market. Personally, the perfect day to me sounds like dressing up comfortably and heading to the farmers market with friends, getting fresh produce and checking out unique goods from local vendors. However, if this isn’t your scene, another activity that’s always on my to-do list as soon as t-shirt weather commences, is to head to my favourite patio with my friends after class.

Spring Into Action: Finishing The School Year Strong

It’s hard not to mention the grueling fact exams are right around the corner. With that said, there are a few strategies I use to achieve the results I desire while also enjoying the weather. In the spring, I love to study off-campus and explore new locations without the burden of the cold or unbearably windy weather. This season is much more accessible for finding new locations to study at and the weather is perfect to enjoy your go-to iced coffee or matcha. However, with all that studying, it’s important not to burn out. Personally, I love going for walks around the local park near my house to enjoy the breeze and nature while refreshing my mind.

To conclude, these ideas provided are meant for inspiration on preparing for spring, activities to do in spring and finishing the school year strong while enjoying the season. There are ways for everyone to embrace the new season whether you want to take it on slowly, prioritizing your study habits or fully embrace the weather with your friends.