Now that the seasons are changing and we’re looking forward to school ending, I thought I’d share what I will be doing this spring to reset for the new season.

Spring cleaning

How is one able to buy cute new spring clothes if their closet is filled with stuff they never wear? The first thing I do at the start of every season is purge my closet and donate clothes that no longer fit me or clothes that I no longer wear. Towards the end of winter, I find myself re-wearing the same outfits all the time as I like clothing that’s comfy and warm but still adheres to my style. So, to ensure that I can bring out the new clothes for spring, the first thing I’ill do is clean out my closet.

Going through my camera roll

At the end of the school year, I find I have millions of random pictures of syllabi or notes I’ve taken for classes or reminders for upcoming tests. So, I’m going to clear out my camera role and delete all those useless photos that will remind me of school and prepare to take new pics this summer that are school and stress-free.

Making a new Pinterest board

At the start of every new season, I like to make a Pinterest board for inspiration. This gets me excited and motivated for the new season. For example, my birthday is in spring, so I made a new Pinterest board with cute outdoor birthday get-together ideas that I can do with my friends or family. Some inspiration that I found were little picnics, or walks around a pond, anything that gets us outside and enjoying the fact that it’s no longer snowy winter.

Self-care

Around the start of every spring, I will typically unintentionally change something about my appearance. Although I don’t do this purposefully, I think it’s important to pick a time to pamper yourself to look and feel pretty for the upcoming season. Whether this is getting your nails done, hair done, a facial, a new piercing or really anything that you have been holding off on doing, here’s your sign to do it! Go get a haircut, or bangs or change your style completely. Change often makes me feel refreshed and new which is exactly what we want to achieve during our spring reset.

Introducing new habits

Now that we feel productive and inspired, it’s good to set some new habits and create a daily routine. This helps me feel like I have structure in my day and overall improves my mood. Some new habits you could try could be meditation, making your bed every morning, journaling, completing assignments a week before the due date, setting aside time to clean your space once a week and any other habit that you’ve been putting off for another season.