Custom Barbies for International Women’s Day

Barbie made eight custom dolls to honour these women on International Women’s Day: Viola Davis, Shania Twain, Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, Maira Gomez, Lila Avilés, Nicole Fujita and Enissa Amani. These Barbies aren’t sold in stores but rather have been developed and gifted to each woman (Phillips, 2024). Here are five more women I think should be honoured with a Barbie doll for their stance on humanitarian aid, education and sustainability.

Mother Theresa

Winner of a Nobel Peace Prize, Mother Theresa is known for her humanitarian aid. It takes courage to shift from merely thinking to doing. Mother Theresa actively lived among and aided the vulnerable around her (Mother Teresa Facts, n.d.).

Malala Yousef

By standing up for her right to learn regardless of the risks, Malala became a symbol for other women and children around the world (Malala Yousafzai Facts, n.d.). Winning a Nobel peace prize in 2014, she said, “This award is not just for me. It is for those forgotten children who want education. It is for those frightened children who want peace. It is for those voiceless children who want change” (Malala Yousafzai Biographical, n.d.). This makes me see her as a sister and an advocate for those who don’t have a voice!

Amy Powney

I first heard of Amy Powney through the fashion documentary Fashion Reimagined. In this film, Amy wants to make a sustainably produced collection. Note that most fashion designers aren’t connected to the production process, they simply create the design. It’s rare for a designer to buy wool directly from sheep farmers. But by breaking these norms, Amy challenges an industry known for its overproduction and waste with pieces that are both sustainable and ethically sourced.

Greta Thunberg

Known for her climate activism, Greta held her first school strike for climate change at 15, leading many young people around the world to follow suit by leaving school to join protests called Fridays For Future Strikes (BBC, 2024). Greta shows me that young people can spur change and have their voices heard in the public sphere, especially with matters like climate change.

You

This might seem corny, but I think everyone should have a Barbie doll of themselves! Not to idolize, but to remind us how we’ve been made. You might’ve noticed that all eight dolls challenged Barbie’s typical form. Each Barbie detailed the facial features, hair and looks of each woman. Have you had the chance to look at the structure of your nose, eyes, smile and ears, considering how it gives you a uniquely crafted image, maybe a nose passed down from your grandfather or the eyes of your mother? Now looking past that! You don’t look the same five years or ten years ago; you’ve grown in so many facets. Take a greater step back and see yourself in a grander mosaic of the other women around you.

Even though these dolls celebrate women on a larger scale, it’s important to realize that appreciating others doesn’t need to start with a doll!