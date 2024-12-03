Christmas in New York: A Festive Itinerary for the Holiday Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I love Christmas and the joy of the holiday season. From baking cookies to enjoying quality time with family and friends, this time of year holds a special place in my heart. I look forward to participating in family traditions each year, while also adding new adventures to make every holiday season even more special. Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamt of visiting the “city that never sleeps” to experience the magic of Christmas in New York City. As I await this dream opportunity, I have created a list of the most festive spots in the city that are worth visiting. If you have yet to experience the bustling energy of New York City at Christmastime, here are some destinations that you may wish to explore. From visiting cafés that serve delicious festive treats to skating on the infamous rink at the Rockefeller Center, this guide will help you live out the Hallmark movie of your dreams.

1. Rockefeller Center

Starting off strong, the Rockefeller Center is one of New York City’s most beloved holiday landmarks. As featured in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Elf, this tourist attraction contains a beautiful Christmas display. Highlights include a large skating rink, a fountain decorated with life-sized ornaments and of course, the majestic Christmas tree. Standing tall at a height of 75 feet, the Rockefeller Center tree is decorated with multi-coloured lights and a star tree topper made of Swarovski crystals. It’s the perfect backdrop for a family Christmas card photo and truly a magical sight to see!

2. Serendipity 3 Café

If you’re an avid fan of romantic comedies, you’ve likely watched Serendipity starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. This film features an iconic scene where the two love interests indulge in frozen hot chocolates, a delicious treat that has become a top menu item at the Serendipity 3 Café. Available in a variety of flavours, this decadent dessert is like “Christmas in a cup,” topped with whipped cream and flavourful syrups. If you’re looking to enjoy a savoury meal, the café serves a number of unique dishes to fuel your body after a long day of exploring the city. With locations found in the heart of Times Square and the Upper East Side of New York, the Serendipity 3 Café offers a lovely, vintage ambiance decked out in holiday cheer.

3. Bryant Park Winter Village

For an all-in-one holiday experience, the Bryant Park Winter Village is the place to be! With over 170 different kiosks and shops, exploring this village will make for an exciting day of shopping, enjoying tasty foods and participating in exciting winter activities. The park features a large rink where visitors are invited to skate and enjoy a free skating show. For those who wish to participate in interactive activities, bumper cars on ice has become a popular tourist activity. To enhance your experience, visit in the evening when the park is glowing with Christmas lights and beautiful, sparkling decorations.

4. Radio City Musical Hall

After a long day of sightseeing and winter activities, Radio City Musical Hall is the perfect location to enjoy a relaxing night out with family and friends. Each year, Radio City presents the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: a festive performance enriched by talented dancers, live music, colourful costumes and reenactments of famous Christmas scenes. This show will have you singing along to your favourite Christmas tunes and will fuel your soul with the joy of the Christmas season. Visiting this theatre is the perfect opportunity to dress up, enjoy a show and dance the night away with the people you love most.

5. Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show

The Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show is a production like no other. Featuring a beautiful display of colourful decorations, the Christmas lights twinkle in harmony with a selection of holiday songs. So, bundle up in your warmest coat, purchase a delicious hot chocolate and enjoy a walk along Fifth Avenue to experience an amazing light show!

I hope this guide has inspired you to add some of these iconic destinations to your future Christmas travel itinerary in New York City. It’s never too early to start planning; the trip of your dreams is one step closer to making its way out of the group chat!