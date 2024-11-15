Affordable Ways to Celebrate and Gift During Christmas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year when the malls get packed, and Christmas lists are being put together. Spending time with and gifting to friends and family can be daunting when you feel unprepared, so here are a few ways to stay on top of it this year while on a budget.

White Elephant

If you are having a Christmas party or have a few friends that all want to buy gifts for each other, try this fun twist on Secret Santa. Commonly called Yankee Swap or Dirty Santa, this game consists of bringing non-expensive or funny gifts that everyone will like, and then picking numbers in order of exchanging them until everyone ends up with a gift of choice. The rules change with every family or friend group you talk to, so make sure you are all clear on what to expect beforehand. Not only is this a relatively cheap option, but it’s a fun way to involve all your friends or family. Everyone leaves with one gift, rather than having to purchase a gift for each friend.

Christmas Cocktail Night

A fun and inexpensive way to bring family and friends together is to host a Christmas cocktail night. The idea is for each person to bring and make a different version of a cocktail (with a Christmas spin on it) for everyone can enjoy. I’ve seen some people get really creative with edible glitter or ornament ball cocktails, so there are many ways to make this a fun night with loved ones for a good price.

Christmas Baking

Baking is an essential part of the Christmas season, and anyone that tells you otherwise is lying to you, or they don’t like sweets. Getting each friend or family member to bring an ingredient and baking together is a great way to spend time together. It also gives everyone lots of treats to eat for the next few weeks or could be used as gifts to other friends!

Decorating/Making Decorations

Fun looks different to everyone. If your friends and family are creative people on a budget, making homemade ornaments or decorating the house/tree together would be a good budget- friendly activity. There are many ways to make ornaments at home, but the most common is paper ornaments or popcorn strings. Many websites have different patterns or ways of making these things. There are also materials such as easy dry clay, beaded ornaments or even wooden ones.

Potluck

One of the easiest ways to spend time with your loved ones is to host a potluck. With everyone bringing different foods to the function, you get the best of both worlds by hanging out and making sure you are all fed.

Celebrating Christmas can be a difficult time both physically and financially, so hopefully these ideas get you thinking of ways to see all the people you love without breaking the bank. Maybe you’ll even start a new tradition that will last for years.