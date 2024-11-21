The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To my very best friend,

I think I should start by saying thank you. Thank you for the four years you’ve allowed me to be a part of your life. Who would have known that two shy girls, who just happened to be placed in the same residence, would become as close as we have? I suppose I shouldn’t be too surprised, that in the mess and confusion of the first year away from home, we found each other.

Our second year was when I could finally see us being more than just roommates. We didn’t end up living together, but I’ll be able to thank you for fighting for our friendship. Once again, we found each other in the craze of a new year. I knew I was going to be alright because I had you.

Then we found each other again in our third year — and this was when I knew this was more than a temporary university friendship. Finally, we were back to living with each other and everything started to fall into place. I had someone I could rely on for support, someone I could talk to about the things I was struggling with, and someone who I felt cared about me in a way I had never experienced.

I’ve had close friends in the past, but none like the friendship I have with you. I’ve struggled with this feeling of competition with other friendships. In the past, I never felt my friends were proud of me for what I’d accomplished. There was always this underlying feeling of jealousy or disinterest. But, after all this time, you’ve never shown me anything but love and kindness. I’m not nervous to talk to you about my accomplishments because I know you’ll be proud of me, regardless of what you’ve been accomplishing. Obviously, the same goes for you. There’s nothing you could do that wouldn’t make me proud of you.

That brings us to this year, our last year. I’ve never been as sad to leave school as I am this year. Of course, I know this doesn’t mean an end to our friendship, but we’re entering the newest stage of any friendship I’ve had before. I know things will be different as we begin our “real” lives. We’ll have jobs and families and things won’t be as simple as they are right now.

But I want you to know that nothing could ever change how much I care for you. You’ve seen me grow into the person I am today. In fact, I probably owe a lot of my growth to you. You’ve changed the way I look at myself and the world around me. I hope you know how special you are, even if you may not always feel it.

In four short years, you’ve gone from the girl down the hall to my best friend. I love you tons and tons and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Ps. Thanks for making cinnamon buns while I write this!