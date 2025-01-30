5 Things That Should Be Talked About More: Study Abroad Prep Edition!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve known since early on in high school that at some point in my life I wanted to live abroad. I knew there was something about living in Europe that I wanted to experience, and Laurier’s study abroad program was the simplest way for me to do that. I started formally looking at the program on October 31st, 2023, and attended many info sessions and meetings with my advisors to learn more about this opportunity. I accepted my placement at Aarhus Universiteit on the 4th of March, 2024 and I landed at Aarhus International airport by myself on the 16th of January 2025.

Here are some things that I’ve encountered in the last year and a half in connection to study abroad that I don’t think are talked about enough….

1. Handling the Exchange Process is Your Responsibility Alone

You are the person going on exchange, so it’s your job to sort out all of the details. This might sound obvious, but a lot more goes into studying abroad then most would think. You as the participant are responsible for all your applications, your GPA requirements, balancing your course loads and credit transfers, finding housing, securing a study permit or a visa, navigating language barriers and a hundred other little things. Don’t get me wrong, obviously you have resources and people to ask for guidance, but in order to successfully do a study abroad program, the participant must devote a lot of time and effort into planning, organizing and completing tasks on time.

2. Saying Goodbye To People, Even When It’s Only for 6 Months, Is Really, Really Hard

I’m not a super emotional person, and I knew that I wasn’t going to be leaving for that long, but saying goodbye to my friends and my family was very hard. Logically, I knew that this experience was what I wanted. I also believed that everything would be okay and that I’d love this experience, but saying goodbye to my parents at the airport and walking away was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. The fact that you think you’re prepared and that you know what’s going to happen doesn’t make leaving any less scary, and it doesn’t make goodbyes and less sad.

3. Packing Everything Can be Really Stressful

You are preparing to go somewhere completely new to you, so it can be hard to decide what to bring, especially when you have limited amounts of space. When I was packing, I was trying to decide what shoes and jackets to bring as I imagined what the weather would be like in January versus July. I was also cautious not to overpack because I knew I’d have to be able to maneuver my bags by myself through multiple airports and cabs. All planning and packing aside, you’re bound to overpack at some points and under pack on others; I somehow ended up bringing four grey/white sweatshirts and not bringing enough warm socks. The good news is… you’re most likely moving into a major city and can buy anything you’re missing once you arrive!

4. Some People won’t Bother saying Goodbye, And That’s Okay

For me, leaving for exchange kind of felt like how I imagine graduating will feel. This made leaving Laurier and the friends I’d made there for the semester seem like an extra big deal because I was worried about losing touch or growing apart. A lot of the people I was close to knew that staying in touch was a big deal to me. Getting ready to leave highlighted the people who put in effort into seeing me and saying goodbye, versus the others who did nothing at all. Obviously, it’s sad to realize that separation exists, but the people who put in that effort will be the same people who will continue to be in my life as I grow up. On the other hand, the ones who don’t reach out aren’t as important now.

5. You Have to be Able to Embrace the Unexpected Things, No Matter How Daunting or Foreign They May Seem

The whole point of study abroad is stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing a way of life that is different from your own. The experience isn’t going to be what you’re used to, that’s kind of the whole point. Throughout the past week that I’ve spent in Denmark, I have lost track of the amount of out-of-character things that I’ve done, and the number of times that I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone. You will find yourself in new or unusual situations that can feel scary at times, but that new scary zone is where most growth happens. In fact, living out these experiences is part of the reason you’re there!