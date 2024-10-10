10 Halloween Costumes for You and Your Boo 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Personally speaking, I love Halloween and the whole process of planning a costume. I really love letting my creative side shine through, and for almost four years straight I’ve been going to the thrift store to get supplies for my costumes. One thing that I know, though, is when you add another person to the mix, figuring out a costume can be difficult. It’s hard to know where to start, especially when each person has their own vision of what they want to dress up as for Halloween. Yet, Halloween shouldn’t be a stressful time, so here are some ideas to help you and your boo this spooky season.

1) Men in Black + an Alien

To create the iconic 1997 movie, all one person needs is a black blazer, black pants, a white button-up shirt and a black tie. These are things that can already be found within your closet or can be inexpensive to purchase through Amazon or even at your local thrift shop. The alien in this situation has a few necessary accessories including but not limited to funky antenna and alien-eye sunglasses. These additions as well as sporting a green outfit will make this duo seem out of this world!

2) Statue of Liberty + Classic Tourist

This costume has gained some popularity since last Halloween but rightfully so. It’s easy, cute and funny all wrapped in one. To execute this costume, your Statue of Liberty will need a teal green dress, some cardstock paper in a similar hue and an old headband. Cut the paper into spikes and glue it onto the headband. Just like that, the costume is complete and easily recognizable. For the tourist, the one thing they’ll really need to acquire is a classic “I Heart NY” t-shirt. Pair this with a Hawaiian shirt, cargo shorts, and a fanny pack and you’re set.

3) Linguini + Remy

Everyone’s iconic rat and chef duo! This costume is simpler than expected. The defining features for Linguini are a chef hat and an apron. You can always purchase a chef’s outfit to really elevate the look, but either way, the costume is easily recognizable. The same can be said for the person dressing up as Remi. All you need is a grey outfit and of course, mouse ears. You can wear whatever grey outfit you feel like, whether that be a corset top or a loose t-shirt. This is a great costume because it can be customized to your liking while still letting people around you know what you’ve dressed up as.

4) Hockey Player + Stanley Cup

This is a great costume for sporty couples, and it’s something that could be created with things in your closet already. One person should be the hockey player, sporting their favourite team’s jersey, while the other person wears a silver outfit. Bonus points if it also has glitter. Most inspiration pictures I’ve seen also include wearing a silver bowl on your head, but I think printing out the NHL logo would be sufficient.

5) Britney Spears + Justin Timberlake circa 2001

Also known as the ‘Canadian Tuxedo’ moment that the pair wore on the red carpet in 2001. With the resurgence of the 2000s, this seems like a very fitting tribute to the celebrity couple. Luckily, though, frosted tips are not needed for this look. All you’ll really need to do to pull this off is layer as much denim as you think is necessary. Thrift stores are filled with denim that you can cut to make more accessories. If you wanted to match Britney’s look, you could always get a denim dress. Another key component is the bling – wear as much shiny jewelry as possible.

6) Beekeeper + Bumble Bee

This costume definitely has a few key features that when brought together would be super cute for Halloween. The beekeeper would need a beekeeping suit that can be purchased through Amazon. The bumblebee on the other hand will have a few more accessories. Antenna and little wings are a must for the body of the bee, though, there is room for creative liberty. If you really want to nail an authentic bee costume, I suggest getting a yellow dress and using black duct tape to make strips.

7) Frankenstein + Bride of Frankenstein

If you’re not scared of a little face paint, then this costume will be great. Everyone knows Frankenstein’s Monster– his iconic green skin, and bolts in his neck. This means that pulling the costume together can be simple: wear all black, put a little bit of green on your face and draw on some stitches. For the Bride of Frankenstein, you’ll need a white dress of any style (the more bridal the better). Then, apply white hairspray to a single strand of hair near the front of your face. Similarly, you’ll also need to paint a couple more stitches on your face.

8) Magician + White Bunny

Both of these costumes can be unisex and rely on some basic items in order to complete it. The white bunny should be wearing all, if not 90% white as well as some extra-large floppy bunny ears. The magician needs a black blazer (bonus points for tucking some playing cards into the front pocket), a white shirt, a top hat, a magic wand and some sort of elaborate bow tie. Both costumes are easily distinguishable on their own, so even if you and your partner get separated, your costumes will still be understood.

9) Tony Montana + Elvira

Is your partner really into mobster movies? Then this might be a costume for you. The classic Tony Montana costume includes a red dress shirt styled underneath a white suit. Paired with yellow-tinted aviator glasses, this is a very iconic costume. For Elvira’s costume, Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 rendition of the look is pretty spot on. A blond bob and a blue satin maxi dress provides a simple yet memorable addition to the familiar Scarface couple.

10) Firefighter + Dalmatian

This costume could either be done super simply, or you can choose to go all out. For a more basic firefighter costume, all you’d need is a white tank top and some dark, baggy cargo pants. Put on a plastic firefighter hat, smudge some black eyeshadow on your cheek and there you go. If you wanted to go all out, you could purchase a firefighter jacket to go with it. Unless you have a white shirt with black polka dots, you’re probably going to have to DIY the dalmatian costume. You can get a white t-shirt from the dollar store or even Walmart and use a black Sharpie to add some cute little spots all over. This, along with some puppy-inspired ears and face paint will really complete the costume.

At the end of the day, Halloween is an annual event, so if you don’t feel like you’ve really hit the mark this year, there will always be next year. Hopefully, this inspiration serves you all well, and you and your significant other can find what you’re looking for. Have a safe and happy Halloween!