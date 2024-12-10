This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter.

Part of being a university student means going out to your local bars or parties. Although this is considered the most fun part of university, it can be especially unsafe if proper precautions are not taken. Whether you are drinking or not, it is still important to be aware of your surroundings, and if you are drinking, it is even more important to drink responsibly. Here are seven safety tips to use when you go out next:

Always Stick with Your Friends

Nothing is more dangerous than leaving a bar alone, especially after drinking. Whether you are in the bar or leaving, always make sure that you have your trusted friends around you. Once you are left alone, there is a big risk of something bad happening.

Carry A Rape Whistle

This tip may seem a little overkill, but it can be helpful in a scary situation. I always keep one on my keychain because they don’t take up too much space and could be of use to you or a friend when leaving the bars.

Eat Before Going Out

I know sometimes it seems better to skip dinner so you look better in that skirt or your favourite pair of jeans, but it is so important to eat because this will prevent you from getting drunk too quickly.

Walk In Well-Lit Areas

This one may seem obvious, but if you decide to walk home after the bar, always choose a route that has good lighting. Never go into dark alleys or take side routes that might make the walk faster. This will prevent you from being snuck up on and help you get home much safer.

Keep Valuables Hidden

When getting into your Uber or walking home, it is important to keep anything valuable hidden in your purse. If you have your phone or anything expensive exposed, this could make you more susceptible to a robbery. Make it seem like you have nothing important to be stolen.

Guard Your Drinks

You always hear from your parents to never take a drink from someone and this is very important. Always make sure you know where the drink came from, and if someone offers you a drink, make sure you watch the bartender make it. Never put your drink down somewhere, pick it up, and continue drinking it. Someone could have spiked it.

Charge Your Phone

In case of an emergency, you will need your phone. However, if you don’t charge it before going out, you will be out of luck. Say you get separated from friends on your walk home and don’t know where you are. You might need to call them, or they need to call you but can’t. This could put you in a very dangerous situation.

The most important tip of all is to have fun. Although it is important to be safe, you want to let loose and enjoy the night because you deserve it!