Confessions of a Fourth-Year: What I Wish I Knew

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter.

As a fourth-year student, I’ve learned a lot in university. Looking back, there are a few lessons I wish someone had shared with me during my first year. So, here’s some advice to help you make the most of your university experience—socially and academically.

Attend Office Hours

One thing I wish I had taken more seriously in my first year is attending office hours. They aren’t just for struggling students—they’re a great way to get face-to-face time with your professor and ask questions, even if they seem minor. Whether you need help with an assignment or are confused about prioritizing the workload, professors will appreciate the effort, which can make a big difference in the long run.

Deadlines Over Parties and Study Where You Feel Productive

University is fun, but it’s important to remember that school comes first. That deadline is more important than any night out because, trust me, there will always be another party. Make sure to plan your studying appropriately and focus on your schoolwork—it’ll save you a lot of stress later on. Balance is important, but when in doubt, choose the deadline. Sometimes, the most challenging part of studying is just getting started. For me, the answer was to get out of the house. Studying on campus made it easier to focus and actually get things done. If you’re stuck and procrastinating, a change of scenery can make a huge difference. But it is important to test these things out and find what works for you!

Join Clubs Early On

I waited too long to join a club that reflected my interests. Clubs aren’t just about putting them on your resume or filling up your free time— clubs provide an opportunity to explore your own interests, meet new people who share your interests, and make university life feel more connected. Whether it’s a school club or an intramural sports team, getting involved gives you a community outside of classes and nights out. Don’t overthink it; this is one of the easiest ways to make university feel less overwhelming and more like home.

Go to School Events

I never attended a football game in my four years of university, and honestly, I regret it. Even if you’re not a sports person, events like that are a great way to experience campus life. Whether it’s the crowd or just an excuse to do something different with friends, it will be worth it! These moments make university feel bigger than just classes and assignments, so don’t skip them like I did.

Prioritize Yourself: Confidence Starts With Alone Time

When surrounded by new people and opportunities, it’s easy to feel like you always have to be “on.” But taking time for yourself isn’t just self-care—it’s where confidence comes from. Spending time alone lets you figure out what actually makes you happy and reminds you that you don’t need anyone else’s approval to feel good about yourself.

I suggest watching your favourite show, going for a walk to clear your head, or just having a quiet night in to recharge. I find that time to be so important. In those moments, you can reset and refocus on what matters to you. Taking that time helps you step back from the social pressures and expectations that can be overwhelming so you can build confidence that’s rooted in your values, not in trying to meet anyone else’s.

Know Your Boundaries, But Be Open to New Things

University is a time when you are encouraged to try new things, but it’s just as important to know your boundaries and stay comfortable. You don’t have to say yes to every plan, event, or expectation, especially if it doesn’t sit right with you. It’s easy to be influenced by social pressures. Whether it’s social media or your social circles, I advise that you don’t let social pressures push you into situations that you would rather not be in.

That said, don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone when something excites you or feels like a good fit. Some of the best experiences come from spontaneous decisions made only on your terms. I think you should find a balance between trying new things because you genuinely want to and not because you feel like you have to. The most memorable moments are the ones where you stay true to yourself.

University is what you make of it. Focus on what works for you, whether it’s prioritizing schoolwork, joining clubs, or carving out time for yourself. It is important to try new things, but don’t feel pressured to do it all. It goes by faster than you think, so make choices that feel right for you and enjoy it!