This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter.

The holiday season is filled with warmth, family, and joy, but buying the perfect gift for your loved ones can be difficult. There are always new products promising to be innovative and others no longer trending. To help you out, I’ve compiled a short gift guide based on specific interests that will hopefully relieve some stress of gift shopping for your friends and family.

For a Makeup Lover:

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine – Summer Fridays

This viral lip balm is a public favourite. It has nine different shades, including a new limited edition shade, “hot cocoa,” accommodating a shade and scent for everybody. The Summer Friday lip butter balm would be the perfect addition to any makeup lover’s bag, keeping their lips moisturized and smooth whether they are on the go or just relaxing at home.

Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara – KISSME

The heroine’s make-long and curl mascara effectively lengthens all lash types, ensuring that lashes remain curled for the whole day. This mascara is also waterproof, giving it incredible staying power, so it will not budge. It can be found on Amazon and any store that sells J-beauty products.

For the Bookworm:

Tea Infuser

Very few things are as cozy as a good book and a good cup of tea. A tea infuser elevates this experience by allowing your loved one to drink their favourite loose-leaf teas without having to worry about getting a mouthful of debris.

Magnetic Bookmark

Does your loved one seem to use random objects as bookmarks? Get them magnetic bookmarks that are small, portable, and, most importantly, do not damage their prized possessions. These beauties eliminate the hassle of using a paper bookmark that can fall out of the page.

For the Crafty One:

Lego Flowers

Lego flowers are versatile decor. They come in a variety of designs and sizes and add the perfect pop of colour to any space. Building them provides a fun activity for your loved one to do, and the flowers last forever.

New York Puzzle Company Puzzle

Although these puzzles are pricier, the finished puzzles display images reminiscent of vintage New York City. This company also has a line of puzzles that feature vintage Vogue cover art. Any lover of crafts will gladly occupy themselves with these 500-1000 piece puzzles this winter.

Just remember to soak in the love this holiday season. Any gift is good as long as it comes from the heart! Your loved ones will know you put thought and effort into buying them the perfect one.