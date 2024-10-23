You Don’t Need To Fit Into A Certain Aesthetic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During Covid quarantine, I was 16/17 years old. Naturally, I was on my phone a lot–especially TikTok. I saw so many girls that fit into certain style “aesthetics” and I would think to myself “OMG…I want that aesthetic!” From grunge, hippie, indie, old money, y2k or downtown girl, preppy, cottagecore, and coquette–the options were endless… Nowadays, there’s a style aesthetic for literally everything. People tend to jump on those trends super fast. What I realized about myself during high school is that I tried to fit into certain styles that I saw because I simply thought that it looked cool. I would buy specific clothes to match the aesthetic, and even try to create an Instagram feed that matched it. Honestly…it was tiring. I soon realized that I certainly do not need to try and fit into just one style. There are SO many different styles, and a million ways to put them together. And that freed me!

To confirm, I am not hating on anyone who has a very specific style aesthetic. I love those people, as it matches their personality and vibes. For me, it felt like I was limiting myself. One day I can wear something drastically different from the next. Depending on my mood, the weather/season, and what my plans for the day are, the course of my outfits and style change. When seasons change I feel like I’m stepping into a new person and I embrace it! For example, my fall style is similar to a downtown girl aesthetic, whereas in spring I throw in some cottagecore, and summer is strictly a little black bikini and a pair of mid length jean shorts. I don’t purposely try to fit into an aesthetic; I simply put something on and it goes from there. It makes it fun and versatile!

Some aesthetics that I tried to fit into during Covid were cottage core and hippie-ish styles. I liked it at first, but it almost immediately came to my realization that I don’t want to adopt one style for myself. I used to put on things I didn’t even like just because it fit the aesthetic. Fashion is versatile and flexible–try it all and even mix styles. Don’t feel like you need to own a specific style. You can own it all.

Foundational pieces are crucial when it comes to a wardrobe. Whether they are trendy or timeless, they can set the foundation for any aesthetic or style. Some staples that I love are leather jackets, black loafers, low rise baggy jeans, hoops and rings, a mini skirt in jean and black, a white flowy skirt, cowgirl boots, a little red purse–there are a crazy amount of things you can do with your favorite staple pieces!

I totally understand when people say they struggle with their style. I did too in high school. It is difficult when TikTok and Instagram is flooded with new fashion aesthetics and trends. Don’t get me wrong, I love fashion content. But it feels like there is ALWAYS something new, so we immediately think, “how do we catch up and fit in?” Well, we don’t need to. I have adopted certain pieces in my wardrobe that are staples, and that can be created into so many different styles. I love that I can adopt a variety of aesthetic styles and even combine them. At the end of the day, wearing what makes you most comfortable and confident is the goal, no matter current aesthetics and trends.