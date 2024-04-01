When Fiction Becomes Fact: My Top 4 Character Arcs In Television

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t you just love it when that one character you wholeheartedly despised evolves into your favorite character of the series? This experience is equally frustrating and inspiring. The irony is that you usually have no idea when this transformation occurred. If done correctly, it’s typically an unconscious process, as the creator of the series implements a seamless transition from villain to hero. That being said, this character doesn’t always have to exhibit the villainous qualities we tend to associate them with. Ultimately, it is someone who finds themselves a little bit lost in life, and uses unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with their baggage. More often than not, there are layers to this character, as well as an underlying reason for their destructive behavior. When I catch myself sympathizing with them and rooting for them, I often ask myself when and why I stopped hating them. I then ask myself what I can learn from them. As I share with you my most treasured character development plots, I urge you to peel the onion on someone (fictional or real) that you may be at odds with. What can you learn from them?

Alex karev, grey’s anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy was the first long-term series that I fell in love with. Let it be known that, if nothing else, Shonda Rhimes knows exactly how to weave complexities and nuances into each character she creates. If you were to ask me who my least favorite character was in season one, I would tell you with no hesitation that it was Alex Karev. Given my initial hatred for him, imagine my shock when I wept at his series departure. So, how did I get there?

Alex is introduced as the brooding, cocky intern with nothing but a hard exterior surrounding his white coat. Absolutely loathed by his coworkers, he earns the deserving nickname of “Evil Spawn.” Alex perfectly embodies the persona of the typical bad boy who has an occasional “soft” moment. Like many young women I know, I’m a sucker for these characters. These soft moments, although fleeting, are incredibly promising for Alex’s development. We get small glimpses into his early life and his rocky relationship with his family. As these domestic details are slipped into an episode every now and then, we begin to understand his desire to epitomize the tough guy. When he does have the sporadic violent outburst, it is so easy to vilify him and pray on his downfall when in reality, he really just needs someone to listen to him.

And so, despite the number of punches Alex throws, we are left rooting for him in the end because deep down, he is better than the person he makes himself out to be. What I admire about his character is that his development never plateaus. He was a work in progress from his first episode to his last, just like we are in the series of life. Perfection isn’t feasible, but having the courage and modesty to admit your faults and become a better version of yourself certainly is.

rachel green, friends

I have watched the series Friends on an endless loop more times than I can count. And every time, I am enamored by Rachel Green’s development. When she makes her first appearance on the show, it’s easy to become annoyed, and maybe a little frustrated, with her role as “daddy’s spoiled princess.” She possesses very little understanding of reality and isn’t sure how to hold herself up without a man’s presence. As a woman, I’ll admit that I was indeed frustrated by this. However, that frustration had a tendency to be balanced out by Rachel’s endearing idiosyncrasies in which I realized that she simply doesn’t know any better. Eventually, my initial annoyance melted into pity. And as Rachel progresses through the series, that pity evolved into admiration.

Rachel shows tremendous bravery when she takes the initiative to start her life over, contrary to outside opinions of her. In a matter of just a few seasons, she goes from an unemployed, shallow daughter who lived off her father’s credit card to a self-sufficient woman with a blossoming career and strong, stable friendships. Most notably, Rachel proves herself to be capable of much more than she, and everyone else, originally perceived. I deeply appreciated that we got to watch her start over at the age of 24. By doing so, Rachel offers a sense of comfort in that it’s okay to not have everything figured out in your twenties. This is such a crucial message to young women who feel the weight of society’s pressure to be a trailblazing career woman, but also be a committed partner, AND have a child on your hip by age 25. Rachel beautifully resists this standard, and it isn’t always graceful, but it sure is inspiring.

nancy wheeler, stranger things

When people think of character development in Stranger Things, they tend to hand that award over to Steve Harrington. Don’t get me wrong, I have a lot of admiration for Steve as he’s obviously grown into a loyal and protective member of the gang. However, that’s exactly what I didn’t love about his development. It was too obvious for me. It felt a little abrupt and was very in your face as if it was begging you to acknowledge his development.

The more subtle and overlooked development in this show was from Nancy Wheeler, who in season one filled the role of the uptight, irritated older sister of the main character. Obsessed with academic validation and conforming to societal norms, Nancy prides herself on her stellar grades and her artificial social circle that she knows she doesn’t belong in. I’m not entirely sure whether or not Nancy was created for the viewers to scorn, but I have always been rooting for her, likely because I identify with her. I’ll admit that although this is something I am not proud of, I desperately crave validation whether it comes from my peers, my parents, or my test scores. As a result, I really appreciated Nancy modeling that internal struggle of constantly wondering if you’re doing enough.

I also feel the need to mention how far Nancy has come in a mere matter of four seasons, each with only seven or eight episodes. I was incredibly impressed with her swift development that also managed to stay gradual and elusive. Throughout seasons one and two, she discovers that her so-called “friends” really aren’t her friends. We also watch Nancy shift her values in that she no longer performs for the sake of validation, but instead for the good of her community and her friends. By season four, Nancy has grown into her intelligence, while also staying grounded. She learns how to stick up for herself and what she believes in, which is especially admirable for a young woman in the 1980’s to do. Even in 2024, this seems like such a daunting task to me, but watching Nancy do it with grace gives me hope that one day, I can too.

Brooke davis, one tree hill

Anyone who knows me well knows that my current hyperfixation is One Tree Hill, an early 2000’s drama. Unfortunately, I have reached the final season and have been dreading my farewell to the show that has become a part of my identity. As I prolong this last season, I have been granted the opportunity to reflect on the time I spent with each character. This series is overflowing with character development, so narrowing it down to just one was a delicate process. Again, anyone who knows me well knows that I am a Brooke Davis worshiper.

The first two seasons of One Tree Hill depict Brooke as a spoiled, self-absorbed, boy-crazed diva who didn’t seem to have much depth to her. I will be totally transparent when I say that I was really not a fan of Brooke during the first couple of seasons. She is the character that reminds you of that girl you went to high school with who sought out attention in any room she walked into. Of course you don’t like this girl; she flirts with all the guys, has beef with all the girls, and of course, wears the cutest outfits. I shrugged off my friend’s promise that I would end up falling in love with Brooke’s character. I was convinced that what you see is what you get. Brooke Davis, now my favorite character, proved that I was sorely mistaken.

My misguided view of Brooke seemed to be proven wrong time and time again as she progressed through each season, shedding off layers of her past. We learn that her actions at school and around her friends, albeit not always wise, are a reflection of what she is lacking at home with her parents. Instead of receiving a hug before heading off to school or out with friends, Brooke was handed a credit card and sent on her way. This may seem like the ideal arrangement to a teenager at the time, but this led to severe self-esteem issues that protruded through her friendships and relationships. So, when Brooke acted a little too forward with a boy or catty with one of her girlfriends, she wasn’t looking for drama, she was looking for a hug. When I finally understood that all Brooke ever really wanted was to be held the way her mother never held her, it was impossible to dislike her.

Sprouting into a successful business woman, Brooke Davis managed to separate herself from the skeletons in her closet. She made a name for herself and flourished into a loyal and caring friend, wife, and godmother. I honestly cannot decide whether I want to be Brooke Davis, or be her best friend. If she were my best friend, I could hear her telling me not to let my past define me. And if I were Brooke Davis, I wouldn’t run from my past, I would learn from it.

There is an explanation as to why people love a strong character development plot: it gives us hope. Being granted the opportunity to watch someone you’ve grown attached to mature, despite their fictitious persona, is an inspiring and powerful experience. Just because television producers take it to the extreme for the sake of good television doesn’t mean that it’s not applicable to our own plots. And, like I said, it gives us hope that we are capable of the same personal development.