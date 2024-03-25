What My Little Cousins Taught Me At Age 20

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being around young kids can really open your eyes to a whole new universe and new understanding of the universe you’re already in. When my cousins were born, it was the most exciting thing to be because I grew up without siblings. Now, they are 9 and 7. Whenever I’m around them, I’m reminded of how much I miss being their age, but also of how precious those times are to just be a kid. Oftentimes we think that children are the ones that learn from us, but there is just as much that we can learn from them. They can teach us how to be kinder, gentler, be in-touch with emotions, and live with less rush and urgency. They embrace the world around them each day.

its okay to be emotional

My cousins have taught me that it’s okay to be emotional through (some) of their little outbursts. Not saying you should have an outburst, but sometimes you just need to let it out. It’s okay to sit and feel your emotions, or stand up and be angry about it. At the end of the day, emotions are validated because they are your own.

don’t doubt yourself

As adults, we tend to overthink and ponder over confusion or a decision. We often ponder on it for so long that whatever it is, we don’t do it. Kids are free spirited. They don’t think twice, they just do. Even if that’s something little. Sure, some instances call for more thought, but we’re all too full of thought.

don’t be afraid to get dirty

It doesn’t matter if you straighten your hair and don’t want to get it wet. Or if you’re wearing white sneakers but the path is muddy. Don’t let materialistic things stop you from fully enjoying a moment. One thing about my cousins is that they are adventurous and spontaneous. Walk around outside with your shoes off. Swim in the bay water. Pick up the frog on the ground. Just let yourself be a kid even if you aren’t one anymore.

show how much you love all the things you love

My cousins taught me more love. Run into that person’s arms to show your love. Tell everyone about your hobbies and passions. Post your favorite song or wear your favorite band tee. If you love something, let the world know. Kids have a funny way of expressing themselves through the things they love. We should all do the same.

wear what makes you happy

Nobody really judges what kids wear. However, a lot of what we (teenagers and young adults) wear is judged sometimes. My cousins aren’t debating on if what they are wearing looks weird, or not “trendy”. They just throw on their own little outfits and accessories that make them happy. So if you catch yourself feeling off about what you’re wearing because of someone else’s opinion, remember you’re not wearing this for anyone else but yourself.

take in all the small moments

A kid + an ice cream cone is the level of excitement I want to have for everything in my life, big or small. Sure, it’s cliche, but how amazing would it be to feel the same joy and excitement for all the small moments? It makes the bigger moments even more exciting. Seeing my cousins get excited for tiny things like seeing a dog, getting a sweet treat, and more, makes me appreciate it all.