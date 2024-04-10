The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From someone who works at Sephora and who is constantly on social media, I am surrounded by clean beauty. I grew up within the era of 2016 makeup where a full face and lashes were normal. Yet over the past few years social media stars such as Alex Earle have shown clean beauty on a bigger scale for millions to see, popularizing the new beauty trend.

You know a product is clean when there is a green leaf-check mark on the packaging. This symbol means these products don’t have Parabens, Oxybenzone, Talc and more chemicals. With clean beauty there is a new window open of new products to try and experiment with. Many brands have capitalized this concern over clean beauty to create successful product lines. Here are some of the most notable clean beauty brands.

Kosas: Kosas has been in the clean beauty game ever since they parade the phrase, “Makeup for skincare freaks”. With skincare products engraved in their makeup, Kosas has crafted bestsellers such as their concealer, mineral sunscreen and foundation. If someone comes into Sephora asking for a clean foundation with sunscreen I always recommend Kosas. The formula for their concealer and their foundation is creamy and has an expansive shade range.

Haus Labs: Known as the “Haus of Gaga” for its creator, Lady Gaga, Haus Labs was to create a brand around clean makeup with innovative formulas. The brand has shown change with making their makeup without more than 2,700 plus ingredients. Doing this has shown that this isn’t a side hustle for Gaga, this is her new life’s work. The best sellers are their foundation with skincare infused with a 50 plus shade range, their lip Lacquer six beautiful shades, and their new skincare infused blush. Haus Labs speaks as a clean brand with makeup artistry mixed in. The brand understands that you can be clean but mix around with the colors and make a new creation.

Saie: Saie has shown game-changing products from going above and beyond in the makeup industry. The brand creates products with the CLEAN acronym in mind: Conscious, Luxurious, Earth-minded, Award winning and New. Saie broke boundaries with being earth conscious in their product packaging and their ingredients. Their bestsellers include: liquid blush, tinted moisturizer and glowy super gel.