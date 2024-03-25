The Sick Season- How To Stay Healthy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring and the warm weather approaching, there are so many things to look forward to; the end of the year, summer, being able to hangout outside, long walks, flowers blooming, and the sun setting late. However, with all these amazing things unfortunately comes the sick season. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), cold and stomach viruses have carried their winter reign into spring. During this time of year, it’s not unusual to come down with the flu or stomach virus, on top of pollen allergies. When the seasons change, many people tend to struggle with various allergies. Especially now that the flowers are blooming and trees are growing, pollen is abundant in the air. With staying on top of your health, keeping a good diet, and taking care of your body, here are some ways you can stay healthy during the dreaded sick wave of spring:

Prioritizing Yourself- Sleep, Diet, and Exercise

Spring rolling around means finals aren’t that far away. With schedules becoming busier, many forget to take care of themselves. According to the Mayo Clinic, getting good sleep can provide a good foundation for strong immunity. When you sleep, components of your immune system rev up, for example, “an increased production of cytokines associated with inflammation.” When you inevitably get sick during the spring, this inflammation can help your body’s healing process and recovery.

Dieting is just as important to immune function as sleep is. During these times, you have to make sure you are fueling your body enough. According to the National Institute of Health, calorie restriction is associated with suppressed immune function. Without properly dueling yourself and listening to what your body needs, it is not going to be strong enough to fight off infection.

Exercising also plays a significant role in your immune system. When exercising, your body temperature rises. Bacteria are not going to be able to live in such warm temperatures. The National Library of Medicine concludes that physical activity and moving your body will help flush bacteria from your airways and lungs. Both of these may significantly reduce your chances of infection or catching a virus.

Listen to your Symptoms

While getting enough sleep, correctly dieting, and exercising are important for your health, they are not going to do much if you don’t take care of your body when you start noticing new symptoms. The second you feel your nose running or simply just feel off, do something about it! Don’t play it off- it will come to bite you in the back later. Whether this means taking Dayquil/Nyquil around the clock or simply giving yourself a rest day, give your body some relief. It is not easy to be a full-time student, away from home, and sick. Your body literally needs rest to heal. Although it may be easier said than done, give yourself a day off. Keep your body hydrated and consume as much fluids as you can. Listen to your symptoms!

The Basics- Wash your hands

As annoying and redundant this sentence may be- wash your hands and don’t touch your face. This is simply the easiest way to stay healthy during the spring. Everytime you get home from classes, school, or anything- wash your hands. Especially when you know someone is sick around you- don’t touch your face. We are constantly touching surfaces with different bacteria. When you touch your face, you are letting this bacteria get into your body through mucous membranes, especially those in your eyes, throat, and mouth. Now, those germs have a different way to the inside of your body. Do yourself and your body a favor- keep those hands away from your face!

Prioritizing your sleep, diet, and exercise while staying on top of your symptoms can help you stay away from those typically spring illnesses. While some may be unavoidable, like allergies, it is just as important to take care of your body. Being a college student with a social life, or job, or being an athlete is not for the weak. Keep your body as strong as possible this spring!