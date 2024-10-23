The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love going to pumpkin patches and apple orchards and the photoshoots at them are too good. Smashing pumpkins and baking their seeds makes the perfect midnight snack. I love scary movies and the classic Disney Halloween movies I could watch on repeat year-round. I adore a cozy sweater and an excuse to buy them even more. I feel like Summer McKeen when I layer brown or green with a polo sweater. And who doesn’t love the fall nail colors? But imagine if all my favorite fall things happened in silence. Now imagine yours happening in silence… It just shouldn’t be done; everything’s better with music!

But don’t you hate not having the perfect playlist to fill the background space of your fall festivities? Shuffling songs I have already heard dozens of times throughout the year doesn’t do fall justice. Everyone should have their designated fall playlist that fits the vibe and adds to the fun things we do this season. These are my favorites from my particularly curated fall playlist. There is a mix of songs everyone knows, oldies, and songs most people don’t know. Some songs are upbeat, some are mellow, and others are a mix of each. Each song is different from the last, but they are all hopeful, peaceful, and so fall coded.

First we have songs everyone knows and loves! Artists like Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and The Lumineers are really versatile singers with hundreds of amazing songs but I have included my favorites that are so peaceful and so fall!

Better Days by Zach Bryan

28 by Zach Bryan

Oak Island by Zach Bryan

From a Lover’s Point of View by Zach Bryan

The Albatross by Taylor Swift

Us by Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift

august by Taylor Swift

Don’t Panic by Coldplay

Yellow by Coldplay

Ophelia by The Lumineers

Ho Hey by The Lumineers

Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran

Distant by Tate McRae

Non Believer by La Rocca

These next songs were made for fall. Some of these songs are about fall or have something fally in their title. The rest of these songs are by artists like Noah Kahan, Hozier, and Jack Johnson, who make the best fall music which are perfect songs for a fall playlist!

Stick Season by Noah Kahan

Cinnamon Bread by Ryan Beatty

Autumn Leaves by Ed Sheeran

Witches by Alice Phoebe Lou

Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan & Hozier

You’re Gonna Go Far by Noah Kahan

Someone New by Hozier

Take me to Church by Hozier

Too Sweet by Hozier

Upside Down by Jack Johnson

Breakdown by Jack Johnson

Banana Pancakes by Jack Johnson

These Classics have been around for a while, and you may call them oldies, but they’re still so good. I used to complain when my parents played them in the car, but who was I kidding? They’re perfect for fall! They’re peaceful, have a bounce, and I can practically picture the fall leaves when these songs come on in the car.

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

Hypnotized by Fleetwood Mac

Hear you Me by Jimmy Eat World

Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles

In My Life by The Beatles

Blackbird by The Beatles

ThIs next bunch are perfect for your walk to class. Whether it is in the morning on a gorgeous fall day or on a chilly not so gorgeous day, these hopeful and uplifting songs will get you in the fall mood and ready to take on the day. I always look forward to walking to class to these songs.

Scared to Start by Michael Marcagi

Roses by Jenna Raine

Thinkin Too Much by Jesse

Damage Gets Done by Hozier & Brandi Carlisle

No by LANY

Super Far by LANY

Chinese New Year by SALES

Without You by RIDERS

Girl Code by Brynn Cartelli

Godspeed by Quinn xcii

Right here, For Now by Bakar

My last group of songs is for a mellow day when you just want to take a pause. Whether it is to stop and stare at the scenery or you need to take a breath, these songs are perfect. Not everything is sunshine and rainbows and not every day this time of year is a gorgeous fall day. On these days and in these moments, close your eyes, and let the music drown out the noise. Let yourself take a break, I promise you won’t miss anything.

Georgia by Vance Joy

do I ever cross your mind by sombr

A Running Start by Sufjan Stevens

kickin by not dvr

Pick Me by Alec Benjamin

Better Off by Jeremy Zucker

Telephones by Vacations

Home is where the Hurt Is by LANY

ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine

U & US by Quinn xcii

Chicken Tendies by Clinton Kane

Sailor Song by Gigi Perez