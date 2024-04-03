The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

If you’re a green-eyed girlie, you understand that the colors you wear can bring out your eyes. We’ve all been there where we’ve worn something and someone has said “that top makes your eyes so green!”. For a while I had a wardrobe and certain makeup which had very limited colors, and were colors I felt comfortable in. Mainly black, neutral colors, and maybe pink if I was feeling out of my comfort zone. For so long I wore silver jewelry, and black makeup and I noticed it never did anything for my eyes until I went on tiktok one day and saw a girl named Zoe Smith with eyes exactly the same color as mine do a makeup routine.

To say my mind was blown would be an understatement. Watching her break down how different colors can bring out the green in your eyes sent me down a rabbit hole of color analysis and completely changed my views on what color clothes, makeup, and jewelry I wear. If you have green eyes, I present to you the Green Eyed Girls guide to style.

To preface, each color will look different on anyone based on their skin tone and hair but there are colors that go with green eyes no matter what. It may depend on if you have a warm or cool skin tone, or warm or cool green in your eyes and if you really want to look into the specifics this website is a great start-https://theconceptwardrobe.com/colour-analysis-comprehensive-guides/what-is-color-analysis

Makeup

As I mentioned earlier the thing that started all of this was when I saw a girl do her makeup on tiktok. In the video she explained that the essentials to bringing out the greens in your eyes were something on your lips, mascara, eyeliner, and blush.

Starting off with lips the best colors to wear are pinks, some dark reds, and any that have a purple undertone. I use a lip liner and gloss combo and it seriously makes my eyes a different color. I use the NYX lip oil in color Thats Chichttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BL8HQNTP/ref=twister_B0BTL68QT6?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1 and for liner I use Italia Deluxe in color Auburn. https://www.amazon.com/Italia-Deluxe-Aubrun-Pencil-Lipliner

For Mascara Zoe, in the video explained to use burgundy mascara since burgundy is on the other side of the color wheel lined up with green. It’s the perfect amount of red that no one will notice its red but it brings out those bright parts of your eyes.https://www.amazon.com/Maydear-Waterproof-Longlasting-Smudge-Proof-available

When it comes to eyeliner the same thing goes but instead of black you’re going to want to use eggplant or a deep purple color. Just like burgundy purple is on the opposite side of the green on the color wheel. The purple isn’t taking away from your eyes but adding that mix of colors so you can see the green so much better. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000E9FY26/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_3?smid=A1XJZJETUISXA3&psc=1

The only thing we’re missing is blush and when you pick a blush color you want to pick a dusty rose color, or just really anything besides hot pink. The brand Palladio is an amazing dupe for the rare beauty liquid blush and works amazing. https://www.amazon.com/Palladio-Weightless-Formula-Long-Wearing-Pigmented

Jewelry

Finally when It comes to jewelry it depends on your hair and skin tone but I’ve found that gold jewelry really brings out the natural greens in your eyes. My go to combo is a small gold hoop earrings, my gold hoop nose ring and my gold necklace I wear everyday. If you have warmer green eyes meaning there’s some yellow in there, gold helps accentuate the yellows and greens. If you have cooler green eyes meaning you have more bluer or gray tones in your eyes then silver jewelry may work better. Trying studs, or a silver necklace could especially enhance your greens.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/52565520643479632/

What To Wear

Moving on to what I found was the hardest part of figuring out what color clothes look best on me. You can go through different companies to get a professional to give you exactly what colors you look best in but I’m on a budget so I took it upon myself to deep dive and see what I could find. This part was hard for me because I had comfort colors of what I like to wear so venturing out was definitely weird. Once I saw the colors that fit my eyes,skin, and hair, I could never go back.

Greens- Starting off with the obvious, if you have green eyes you can never go wrong with wearing green. It will draw more attention to your eyes since they’ll be seen together with whatever you’re wearing. I tend to stay away from vibrant green but go more towards sage greens, olive greens, and pale greens. These go especially well with denim and white accessories.



Purples- Purple is one of the colors that offset green on the color wheel. Before learning how to dress for my eyes, I never would have put green and purple together. To me it very much gave the Hulk, but I recently bought a couple purple tops and a dress and I was blown away at how good the color looked. I showed my mom and the first thing she said was “look at your eyes”. Whether you choose deep purple or lavender, you can never go wrong.

Burgundy/pinks– Just like purple, Burgundy offsets green. Wearing burgundy of any kind will make your eyes pop and look like a brighter color. Be careful with how bright you get and try to steer clear of bright red as it clashes with green. In addition to burgundy, some pinks and corals will bring out your eyes as well. Light pink, coral pink, and dusty pinks are what you should be pinning on your pinterest board.

After lots of deep diving and a little wardrobe TLC, I’ve finally gotten to the point where I can coordinate my outfit to my eyes. No colors clash, and most importantly the green eyes are the star of the show. Grab your pinterest boards, and find what colors make your eyes look gorgeous! After all, green eyes are the rarest color with only 2% of the population having them so if you got it…flaunt it!