On March 17th, 2023, Taylor Swift began her biggest tour called the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. Starting a tour that has lasted over a year and a half long with performances that last over 3 hours a night is no easy feat. This tour is the highest-grossing music tour ever and has even caused an earthquake in the US. This tour is something that anyone who has attended will remember. It was unforgettable three and a half hours from the opening act to the bow after the final song. On December 8th, 2024 the tour ended in Vancouver, Canada. So in honor of the last concert of the tour let’s take a trip down memory lane through the unforgettable Eras Tour.

Starting with the Lover era. The opening song to the era and the entire tour is “Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince”. One main thing that stands out for the first song of the entire tour is the intro which says “It’s been a long time coming.” The intro to the entire concert is to make fans think of how long ago the last tour was. After this opening song, we have “Cruel Summer”, “The Man”, “You Need To Calm Down”, “Lover”, and “The Archer.” One of the best things about this tour is the fan chants and the traditions such as in “You Need To Calm Down” in the tour is when Taylor Swift says “Let me see your hands,” fans then move their arms as she and her dancers do.

The second era of the show is Fearless. There are only three songs played in this era “Fearless”, “You Belong With Me”, and “Love Story.” This era is all about bringing you back to high school days no matter how old you are. One adorable tradition in this era is the proposals during “Love Story.” During the bridge, people start proposing with the lyrics, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, “Marry me, Juliet,” in the background.

The next era of the original show is Evermore, beginning with “‘tis the damn season” and then moving to “willow.” The next song is one of the saddest songs Swift has ever released, “marjorie”. The song is about her grandmother who passed away when Swift was a teenager. Fans lit up the stadium with their flashlights during this song. Next, we go to “champagne problems”. After this song, there is a standing ovation that lasts a while. Finally, we have “tolerate it” with a table where Swift crawls on top begging the dancer across from her to pay attention to her with the amazing lyrics of the song. When HAIM was opening for the tour, “‘tis the damn season” was replaced with “no body, no crime”.

The fourth era is reputation. The first song is “…Ready For It?” which is a wonderful opener to this era as it is the first song of the album which just makes sense. Then we go to “Delicate” with one of the best fan chants 123- LGB. Next, we have “Don’t Blame Me” and “Look What You Made Me Do” with one of the best transitions between the two songs.

The fifth era and the smallest era of the show is Speak Now. This era only mainly features one song “Enchanted.” The ball gowns in this song are gorgeous. “Long Live” was added after July 7th, 2023 when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released.

The sixth era is Red. The era starts with “22” which is also when the fan interaction is. Each night one deserving fan gets chosen to receive the 22 hat. It is such a sweet interaction with the fans being mostly children who will remember this for the rest of their lives. The next song is “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” which features background dancer, Kam, making a comment that is related to the country they are in for the “Like ever” part of the song. The next song is “I Knew You Were Trouble” followed by the last song of the era which is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”. When Phoebe Bridgers opened she came out and performed “Nothing New” with Swift.

The next era is my personal favorite which is folklore. When Swift wrote the album she pictured a cottage in the middle of nowhere which she brought with her through the tour. The tour originally had “invisible string” but Swift replaced it with “the 1” at the beginning of the tour. The next songs are “betty”, “last great american dynasty,” “august,” “illicit affairs,” “my tears ricochet,” and “cardigan.” There are not any fan projects during the era but it still is a beautiful era.

The next era is 1989 which is the popfilled era. Beginning with “Style,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Bad Blood.” One fan tradition is during “Bad Blood” fans sing Kendrick Lamar’s part in the feature in the other version of the song. One big thing that happened during “Bad Blood” was on night 2 of Philadelphia when a security guard was bugging a fan during the concert and Swift noticed and during the song screamed at the guard to back off.

The next era of the original show is the most anticipated part of the show – AKA the Surprise Songs. Every night, Swift plays a guitar and a piano surprise song. At first, it was just two fully played songs, but then she decided to play mashups. Before starting to sing the surprise songs, Swift made a couple of important announcements such as Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). People also wait for this part of the show because they make blankets according to the album of the song she played or cross off songs on a list when played. During surprise songs, she has brought on stage multiple guests such as Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Hayley Williams, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff.

The last era of the show is Midnights. The era starts with “Lavender Haze,” and then “Anti-Hero,” “Midnight Rain,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Bejeweled,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma. In the song “Karma”, there is a line that says, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.” When Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and tight-end of the Chiefs, is in the audience, she sings “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” When Swift first did this when Kelce was in the audience fans all over the world including my mom and I freaked out. During a few shows, Swift brought onto stage Ice Spice to sing with her when their duet of “Karma” came out

The newest era of the tour is The Tortured Poets Department. The era features “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight”, and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” The last song in the era is “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” The ending of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” has Swift falling on the ground and then two background dancers pick her up. One night, she decided to have Kelce help the background dancers during the song. It was a moment that most swifties remember because of the chaos it brought. With the mid-tour addition of The Tortured Poets Department, many songs were removed such as “The Archer”, “‘tis the damn season”, “tolerate it”, “Long Live”, “the 1”, and “the last great american dynasty.” The addition also caused folklore and evermore to combine into one singular era instead of separating them.

The Eras Tour is something I will never forget about and will live on as an amazing era to be living during. The entire tour was based on friendship and being surrounded by girlhood. No concert I have ever been to has been as joyful as the Eras Tour has been. The concert was three and a half hours of being surrounded by joy and not thinking of life bringing people down. The Eras Tour for many was a celebration of everything good in life and that’s what the eras tour was all about. Anyone who has been to the Eras Tour or watched the livestreams every night will say it was a one-in-a-lifetime experience which is sadly now over. So farewell to the Eras Tour, and welcome to the post-Eras era.