Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while there’s a million amazing things to be thankful for like family, access to education, and a healthy body, I’m also thankful for other things too. Some things that may seem a little…superficial to others. Here are ten superficial things I’m super thankful for this turkey season!



LIPLINER

I could buy ten lip liners at once and I’d still think about the one I told myself I didn’t need. I love lip liner. I love how it makes me feel and I love the way it turns me into the most beautiful angel baby princess everytime I put it on. I wear it so much that I’m pretty sure 73% of my body weight is actually just consumed lipliner. If I could only wear one makeup product for the rest of my life it would HAPPILY be me and my nyx cold brew lip liner against the world.

AQUAPHOR

I am quite literally the driest person ever. Not in a way were it’s cute like oh I need a little floral scented hand lotion to get me through the winter. No, more in the way where I have to go to bed as slimy as a slug or else I will spend the next day with my skin feeling like it’s pulling apart. It shouldn’t be that serious, but it is that serious. Aquaphor is the only thing in the world that keeps my skin from flaking. I don’t know who I’d be without it. Probably a giant dry crusty loser…and that is not a version of myself I’d like to meet.

PINTEREST

I feel like I shouldn’t even have to explain this one. If you’re on Pinterest, I’m sure you feel the exact same way. There is nothing like the feeling of just scrolling through your Pinterest feed with music blasting in your ears. I’m moving into an apartment right now and my entire feed is pink couches, leopard print, and soft yellow lighting. So yeah I’m kinda super into my pinterest right now.

MY NAME

I think half of my insane ego comes from just having the name I do. You can’t have a beautiful name and not be super beautiful too, that’s just not how it works. I love having an “unusual” name and I don’t care that I won’t ever be able to find it on a coke bottle. I like knowing I’m always the only Somara in the room. Why be an Emily (no shade to any Emily’s) when I could be a Somara?

PINK

I live and breathe pink. It is genuinely the most perfect color in the entire world. Anything and everything is ten times cuter when it’s pink. Like that one pink moth. Do I think moths are cute? No, all bugs are evil to me. But do I think that pink and yellow moth is super cutsie? Yes and we know it’s because she’s pink, not because moths are cute. Like helloooo who is that diva!!! I live love laugh pink every day of my life. It is the most baby angel princess color ever and I will know true genuine happiness when I have a pink version of everything. And I really do mean everything, a bubblegum pink tub would be sooooo cute.

BLIND BAG

If you’re unfamiliar with what a blind bag is, it’s a box with a hidden figurine inside. I think the whole ritual of opening a blind bag is so cute and almost always so satisfying, even when you get an ugly one that you didn’t really want, but it’s okay because the five seconds before you opened it were filled with so much joy and excitement that you’ll still want to buy another one. I’ve recently started getting into them, and they are definitely something I enjoy spending my money on.

EMERGENCY INTERCOM

I listen to a lot of podcasts but emergency intercom is always going to be in my top three. I use it as background noise, I listen to it when I eat, I even listen to it while I’m trying to fall asleep. Please don’t tell me if that’s too much enya and drew, because I don’t care. I love the podcast so much that I just bought from their last merch drop…do you know how serious that is? I’ve taken my parasocial relationship with them to another level. LOL just kidding! But, no, really. I love emergency intercom a lot and even though I think listening to enya and drew speak so much has maybe done something to my brain…I don’t think I can fall asleep without the podcast anymore, so I don’t have any other choice.

SANDWICHES

I am a sandwich kind of girl. Just got out of the pool and I’m still dripping wet? I think I want a sandwich. It’s a beautiful lovely spring day? Yeah let me go make a sandwich. Just got back from a super scary exam? I should probably go make a sandwich and then watch emergency intercom while I eat it. Sandwiches are one of my favorite things to eat ever. There are so many different ways to make a sandwich, and I am still so young and have so many more sandwiches to eat, and for that I am grateful.

EMOJIS

Emojis are super important to my way of life. I think probably every single text I send has some kind of emoji. And if it doesn’t it probably means we aren’t cool and that you’re actually public enemy number one. Emojis can speak so much, they’ve got to be some kind of subset of linguistics at this point. My current favorite emoji rotation is the pink heart (duh), the lipstick kiss, the blue halo angel, and the two girls kissing. Very cute, I know.

HEATED BLANKETS

Heated blankets are amazing. That’s really all I need to say. What is there not to like about being super warm and super cozy? NOTHING! Because heated blankets are the best and whoever invented them just know I am sending an infinite amount of love and light your way.



And that’s all! There’s a million more things I could add, because I’m actually a little superficial but there’s nothing wrong with that ever. But on a serious note, I’m very blessed to have so many things to be grateful for, happy Thanksgiving!