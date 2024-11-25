The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a strong believer that the first step to tapping into a certain season is curating a playlist to fit the vibes. Capturing the season’s essence into a playlist allows you to enjoy all your favorite autumn activities with music that makes it even more magical. From dreamy melodies to nostalgic beats, I pulled some of my favorite songs from my fall playlist for you to add to yours! No matter what you’re doing, these songs will be sure to wrap you in warmth.

Steeeam – Shelley

The natural feel of fall days is encompassed perfectly in this song. This soulful song has a beat that just makes me want to twirl around or jump in a pile of leaves with my friends. It brings a warm, cozy vibe, with layers of dynamic production and sultry, reflective tones throughout.

Heaven or Las Vegas – Cocteau Twins

This song is extremely wistful and makes me feel like I am going to start levitating. The almost impossible-to-understand lyrics have an emotion to them that reminds me of a perfect golden sunset. It brings me the same feelings of wonder I feel during the colder seasons.

May 1st – Beach Fossils

Although this song seems like it would be for spring, May 1st combines catchy guitars and a dreamy melody that feels like walking through a beautiful park full of fall colors. The lyrics are very aligned with autumn, singing, “Sun goes down / Time rolls on”, bringing a bittersweet meaning about the way time passes on.

1979 – Smashing Pumpkins

This iconic song had to make it into this article, obviously. This song feels like driving with the windows down, looking out at all the fallen red and orange leaves. 1979 brings a feeling of nostalgia, with lyrics reminding you to savor the moments ahead.

This Is Me Trying – Taylor Swift

Fall is a time when a lot of people begin to struggle with seasonal depression or lack of motivation. Less sunlight can affect many people, making it more difficult to complete work or study. This song means SO much to me, especially with this in mind. It serves as a reminder to me that it’s okay to struggle and not always feel 100%. The vulnerable lyrics mirror the feeling of having emotions you may not know how to handle. And if the lyrics are too emotional for you, then you can always rely on the mellow beat to give you the relaxed, fall feeling.

Nobody – Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco has always been an artist important to my life. His music contains such relatable themes, and I could put many of his into this article, but this one specifically has been in rotation recently. This song is jazzy but soft, almost aligning with the quiet feeling of the world when days get shorter and cold air blows. It feels almost sad, but I think it perfectly aligns with the vibe of fall.

Right Down the Line – Gerry Rafferty

This timeless soft-rock song carries so much nostalgia for me. Every time I hear it, I am instantly teleported back to the fall of senior year as I drove around blasting this song. Aside from that, this song feels like sitting by a fire, drinking a mug of hot cocoa, and watching the leaves fall while reminiscing on something beautiful. Not to mention the captivating groove of the song that effortlessly makes you want to nod your head to the beat – perfect for a fall walk.

Bags – Clairo

I had to end off the song suggestions with the song that defines fall, or “Bags Season”, as I prefer to call it. Bags has a sort of vulnerability to it, encapsulating the emotions colder weather can bring into a soft melody. Clairo’s voice is absolutely beautiful, bringing a soft vibe to the theme of the song, which is being comfortable in the unknown. This is my all-time fall anthem, and I hope it’s yours, too! (The version of Bags recorded at Electric Lady Studios is also amazing if you haven’t heard it!!)

As we go into the quieter seasons, whether you enjoy fall or not, let these songs help you feel the warmth and wistfulness of the season! If these songs sound like something that’s right up your alley, here is my fall playlist!