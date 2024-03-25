Silver Jewelry Lovers: Here Are My Favorite Silver Jewelry Brands

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

To all my silver jewelry lovers, this one’s for you!

Let me set the scene for you…

Imagine you’re scrolling on Instagram. You’re having the time of your life mindlessly scrolling, as we all do. Suddenly you come across an ad displaying the most perfect piece of jewelry. It’s exactly what you didn’t know you were looking for; the perfect design, the perfect size and it wasn’t going to break the college bank account. So, you click the link as you’re already dreaming of wearing your new piece when all your excitement shatters. Why? Well, you only wear silver, and unfortunately, this brand only produces gold jewelry… Tears are practically shed as you begin to grieve the one that got away–AKA the perfect jewelry piece.

It’s truly the heartbreak nobody prepares you for.

See you may think this scenario is a bit dramatic, but honestly, this has been me many times in the past year. Recently gold jewelry has become super popular, but for me personally, I’m a silver jewelry lover.

Therefore, to save all my silver girls from my fair share of jewelry heartbreak I’m doing the hard work for you and sharing my favorite silver jewelry brands.

Let’s start off by talking about the jewelry brand I’ve known and loved for a long time: PAVOI Jewelry. Out of all the jewelry brands I’ll talk about, PAVOI is definitely the most accessible, as the whole line is sold on Amazon. They sell anything from classic silver hoops to trendy layering necklaces.

I’ve owned the same necklace from PAVOI since my senior year of high school, and she is still in great shape. No tarnish and no matter how many times I sleep with it on, she won’t break! (Also yes, my jewelry is referred to as a real person).

PAVOI not only has amazing options for silver jewelry, but almost all of its products also come in gold. So really everyone’s winning in this situation.

If you’re more into jewelry that incorporates color, or that beachy aesthetic you may just love this next brand as much as I do. Get Back Jewelry, originally known for its St. Christopher’s medallion, has become an absolute staple in my jewelry collection.

If you’re someone who likes to never take off your jewelry, the St. Christopher necklaces are on ball chains, which are typically meant to be worn for long periods. Unlike the normal lobster clasp, it’s more secure and discreet.

This brand is also good to be worn during any and all summer activities. For me, I’ve always felt comfortable wearing my necklaces in the water as the ball clasp is super secure.

Looking for dainty and high-quality jewelry pieces? Then this small jewelry brand is for you. Caitlyn Minimalist has become a recent find of mine, but I’m obsessed! They have those classic-looking pieces that look expensive but are offered at affordable prices. The brand also offers custom orders ranging from names to birthstones.

I was gifted their initial necklace for Christmas and it’s the one necklace that I’ve worn every day since. It’s withheld my day-to-day life so you know the quality is no joke.

You can purchase from Caitlyn Minimalist either on their website (listed above) or on Etsy if that’s more your style!

Another smaller jewelry brand I adore is Studio Jewellry. I found them on Instagram one day and was instantly drawn to their variety of rings. I’m telling you if you’ve thought of a ring, they probably have it.

Wanting something with a gemstone? They got it.

Looking for a simple layering piece? Right here!

How about a chunky statement ring? I don’t even need to say it…

I wear two of their rings every day and I always get compliments on them. Truly one of the only places I trust getting my silver rings from.

So although we silver jewelry lovers may struggle to find brands that include silver options, here are some incredible brands with killer quality I promise you’ll love just as much as I do!