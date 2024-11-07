The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

One thing about me is that I love an open canvas of space where I have room for creation. Not just because it looks good, clean, or pretty, but because it makes ME feel all those ways too. I believe it is important to create a space that you love, especially as a college student away from the normal comfort of your own home. As a junior in college, living in 3 different places each year, I have learned how to decorate a section or room that adds comfort and beauty to it. I call them “room enhancers”; something to add to a space that spices it up! Incorporating things that you love into your dorm, bedroom, living room, or anywhere that needs more life makes all the difference. When your space is filled with unique or homey pieces, you’ll feel 10x better by simply just being present in that space. Here are some things I use as decoration, and where to get them!

plants

Plants and flowers are a beautiful way to brighten up any space. They create a comfy and homey place, and add color! Trust me when I say I am not a gardener, nor am I perfect at handling certain plants. But there are SO many different kinds you can get that are easy and low effort to take care of. For me, plants and flowers are a must have in my college house. Some easy plants that I have are cacti, philodendron, and aloe vera. I also started buying a bouquet of flowers regularly for my room, which you can find at a supermarket for cheap! You may be asking yourself where do I buy plants? Do I have to plant them myself? Well, you can totally plant them by yourself from seed, but you can always get a grown one! Lowe’s and Home Depot have an amazing selection of plants and flowers. Shop local plants stores—The Green House in downtown West Chester is the spot for a variety of plants and pots! They also sell pots, however thrift shops and Goodwill are a game changer for those things. Local farmer’s markets are also a great place to get plants from and support small or personal businesses. Embrace your inner garden grandma!

Books

I own so many books that I used to struggle to find a home for them. However, I shortly realized that all my beloved books can be used as decoration too. A stack of books on a bedside table, a coffee table, in nooks and crannies on a shelf, between book ends, and lastly…a bookshelf! There are a lot of ways you can make a cubicle or create your own bookshelf, but you can also get one to add to your space. In my room, I have a vertical bookshelf that fits perfectly in the corner. I have used it in my freshman dorm room and two college homes. Target, IKEA, and Amazon are great options for shelves. If you don’t feel like buying a bookshelf, create your own. DIY is so underrated nowadays. You can stack books on top of each other on a table or stack them vertically with book ends or knickknacks to hold them together. It looks divine!

frames, pictures, & posters

I ALWAYS make a picture wall for my room. A boring white wall is not it! Pictures spice up your wall, add color, and coolness. You can literally do anything with it. My go to is 4×6 prints that I print at CVS. I get all my pictures from Pinterest. Album covers, celebs, art, and aesthetically pretty photos mashed together on my wall are one of my favorite parts of my room. You can also do pictures from your camera roll too. For the top of your dresser, desk, or bedside table, a gold picture frame is perfect. I think it adds a cute touch to your desk, and you can put anything in it. For me, I put pictures of me and my friends. HomeGoods and Goodwill always have so many frames for great prices. Stock up and print those pics!

lamps & lighting

Overhead lighting honestly makes me sick. It doesn’t give…ever. I am a natural window light girl, however when it’s night time I need some sort of light. HomeGoods has the most adorable staple piece lamps. The one in my room is gold with a pink flower at the top. One or two lamps are necessary in a room if you hate overhead lighting, so why not make it a fun piece of decor? For colored lights, I am obsessed with the sunset lamp, which was $5 from Five Below and works perfectly. I also have a galaxy light, which is a blue LED with little stars and a moon from Amazon. LED strip lights have gone out of style after Covid, so a sunset or galaxy light is a fun way to put colored light into your room.

knick-knacks

I am guilty of buying too many things. I am fully aware of that. But I like to find a home for little knickknacks! I love thrifting and often find cute little pieces like colored mason jars for pencils or flowers, jewelry holders, mini mirrors, etc. Anything random you have can be put to use as decoration.

Minimalistic decor is so out. Add a little fun, color, and crazy to your rooms. You can show your personality through and make your comfort zone unique to you! I swear my life changed when I created a space that I love. What you spend time in the most influences your mood. Make the most of it.