In the fall of 2023, I decided to jump into the world of reading. I used to enjoy reading in middle school, but the excitement came to a stop when English teachers regularly assigned boring assignments. However, everything changed when I discovered the BookTok community. I realized reading could, once again, be enjoyable. Eager to explore various genres, I found myself being drawn to celebrity memoirs. Reading celebrity memoirs is a great way to experience the honesty and vulnerability of individuals who seemingly have it all. We are able to see a glimpse of public figures’ lives beyond the exotic vacations and expensive clothing. Many people argue celebrity novels are untruthful and perpetuate the idolization and glamorization of wasteful lifestyles. However, I have learned incredible lessons from the lives of celebrities, and these are my top 4 favorite memoirs to date:The Woman in Me, by Britney Spears

The Woman in Me, by Britney Spears

While reading this novel, I felt like I was sitting across from Britney Spears as she recounted the highs and lows of her life. Britney shares her journey from childhood to pop star, revealing the challenges of conservatorship. This book went viral on TikTok, and for good reason. Even if you are not a hardcore fan of Britney, this memoir offers great lessons about overcoming adversity and making peace with hardship.

I’m Glad My Mom Died, by Jennette McCurdy

In this raw, heartbreaking memoir, McCurdy gets vulnerable about her struggles she faced as a child star on Nickelodeon. A documentary was released days ago called, “Quiet on Set”, which explored the toxic environment many child actors faced while working on popular TV shows. If that documentary left you wanting more, try reading this if you haven’t already. Jennette shares intimate details about her abusive late mother, struggling with an eating disorder, and her journey towards healing. As a huge fan of iCarly growing up, I was shocked to realize the tragic events she faced behind the scenes. Definitely grab a tissue before diving into this heartbreaking but beautifully inspiring story.

Diana: Her True Story, by Andrew Morton

In this tell-all novel, you will learn everything there is to know about the icon that was Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales. Diana certainly spills the tea with brutal honesty about her struggles in her childhood and life with the Royal Family. You will gain incredible insight on Princess Diana’s beautiful heart and the many reasons why royal life is no picnic.

Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, by Matthew Perry

This novel is definitely my favorite on this list. This is probably the first book to ever make me cry, as Perry takes us along his journey as he tries to navigate through childhood struggles, fame, and the beast that is addiction. Before reading his memoir, I was very unfamiliar with the subject of addiction and why remaining sober is so difficult. Even if you are not a die-hard Friends fan, you will certainly learn a series of life lessons and be inspired to overcome your struggles.

There are endless celebrity memoirs to read, and the next on my list include Paris: The Memoir By Paris Hilton, My Body By Emily Ratajkowski, and Spare By Prince Harry. All of these stories go beyond fame, offering invaluable lessons and proving that there are deeper things than money and stardom.