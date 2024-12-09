‘Holding Space’ For The Iconic: Moments In Media That Will Transcend Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout the past couple of years, the world has witnessed several iconic moments, whether through celebrity interviews, skits, performances, or conspiracies. Despite so many iconic or funny moments to choose from, these 8 moments will be living rent-free in my mind for a long time, if not forever.

“Holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity” interview with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

In case you’re unaware of the phrase, “Holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity”, it originates from the Wicked movie press circuit with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in an interview. Wicked is originally both a book and a Broadway musical about the events that led up to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Dorothy’s story. During this interview (one of many) the audience can see how emotional filming this movie was for the stars: Ariana Grande as Galina (Glinda the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (Wicked Witch of the West) . The iconic moment arrived when the interviewer told Erivo that many people in queer media were ‘holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity’ which then brought out a very emotional response from Erivo. Not only did both stars get a bit teary eyed, but the moment was made all the more iconic when Grande tried to comfort Erivo by holding one of her fingers. All in all, the interview was entertaining to watch and these actors are a must-see in the new Wicked movie!

The Don’t Worry Darling cast mess

Don’t Worry Darling is a 2022 film starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde, which made waves with all of the drama surrounding the cast and crew. Not only were there rumors that Olivia Wilde cheated on her husband, Jason Sudeikis, with Harry Styles, but the most iconic moment occurred when Harry was seen possibly spitting on Chris Pine during the movie’s premiere. Although most people still aren’t sure what exactly happened, the remixes and TikToks made surrounding this moment will live on forever.

SNL Skit with Domingo and how it even extended to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour

The SNL skit, which features Ariana Grande, portrays a wedding toast from the brides’ bridesmaids to the tune of “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. The wedding toast was surely one no one will ever forget. This SNL Skit went viral and it even got a sequel to the music of “Hot to Go” by Chappell Roan as well as a surprise arrest (appearance) during Sabrina Carpenter’s performance of “Juno” during the Short n’ Sweet tour. If you’re not playing the clip over and over again every day you’re doing it wrong.

Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah

This iconic interview has lived rent-free in many minds especially since a clip from the interview went viral on TikTok where Oprah asks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “were you silent or silenced?”. This interview took place right after Harry and Meghan decided to leave their royal lives behind and thus, leave behind the British Royal Family.

“Did You Thank Beyoncé?”

Although I’m not sure what started this trend, it really has taken a fun turn. Recently, people have started a conspiracy that if people don’t thank Beyoncé in their acceptance speeches then she will get them or something will happen to them. This has even extended to people believing that when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to thank Beyoncé, he was saving Taylor’s life. All in all, this trend has extended to videos all over TikTok of people making sure to thank Beyoncé for anything from Thanksgiving dinner to acing exams.

Interviewees stressing Jimmy Fallon out

Everyone’s favorite late-night TV host, Jimmy Fallon, has had some funny interviews, but the two that take the cake are RuPaul’s and Chappell Roan’s interviews. Audiences can see the moment Fallon’s heart beats out of his chest when he thinks he might have offended his guests, but they were really just messing with him. If you’re looking for a good laugh, definitely check these out!

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

After this moment, it goes without saying no one will say a word against Jada Pinkett Smith when Will Smith is in the room. During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th, 2022 Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head so in turn Will Smith slapped him across the face. Most TV networks had censored the exchange but one Australian news station did not have that luxury, therefore, this exchange is well-known all around the world today.

Fergie’s National Anthem

Fergie, known for iconic songs like “Fergalicious” and “London Bridge,” was chosen to perform “The National Anthem” at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, and it was certainly a choice. Though normally Fergie seems to have a good singing voice, this was not one of those times, and this performance will live in infamy. It reminds me of old Musical.ly and Vine videos where people would sing in a ‘cursive’ voice. Overall, it was an amusing moment for the majority of the public and a slightly uncomfortable experience for the players on the court.

Bonus: Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS Finale Freestyle