When it comes to college, Hollywood does a great job at depicting a pretty clear picture- late night parties, instant best friends, easy classes, and carefree mornings in your fabulous dorm. But is that what college actually looks like? For the majority of us that version of college is a distant fantasy. Let’s break down some of the most common tropes that Hollywood screenwriters love and explore why real campus life is far more complex, complicated, rewarding, and just plain different.

1. The Never Ending Party

In House Party 2(1991) Kid and Play head off to college, mostly focusing on the social scene, especially around the campus parties and other wild events. Living up to the first movie showcasing that Kid and Play are still down for a good party just like how they were in high school. While this movie does a good job at depicting fun, they suggest that mostly college is all about the partying lifestyle. Academics are an afterthought. In reality most students have a packed schedule with working, studying, and other commitments. All night parties are best described as rare and are usually for special occasions.

2. Effortless Grades

Stomp the Yard(2007)presents Dj Williams( Columbus Short) as a talented dancer who gets a second chance through a scholarship at a HBCU. Even though the film focuses on stepping, it does not dive into academics as much as you think it would. It does not dive deep into the academic pressures that come with college and other problems students face. The movie creates an impression that talent alone is enough to pass by in college ,overlooking the intense discipline and hardwork that is needed to achieve academically. For most of us success comes from long study sessions and dedication.

3. College revolves around Relationships

In most media, college romance plays a big part and is sometimes the heart of the plot. In A Different World(1987-1993) Whitley’s on and off again romance with Dwayne often steals the spotlight. This makes it seem like college is centered around romance. Their whole story line makes you think that “finding the one” is a key part of the college journey. While relationships can be meaningful in college, most people are worried about their personal goals. Relationships may play a part in your college experience, but it will not be the whole focus.

4. The “One- Dimensional” Student

In the movie Drumline(2002) the main character Devon is portrayed as a rebellious music student whose life solely revolves around marching band and his issues with authority. While he does have some character growth throughout the film, he is initially portrayed as a “bad boy.” This “trope” ignores the complexity of real life college students who juggle multiple interests day to day. Real students are more than just one personality trait and tend to be more complex. Afterall, in college most people are exploring new parts of themselves.

Next time you see an epic college party on the big screen or you see a character that seems one dimensional with not a lot to them, enjoy the drama but keep in mind it’s just fiction. The real college experience is much more than any movie can capture, and your own personal experience is bound to be one of a kind.