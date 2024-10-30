Changing Your Major Doesn’t Have To Be Impossible!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming into college undecided, I felt like I was never going to find the right fit for me and my career. I changed my mind just about 10 times a day. I came into college intending to do marketing, then possibly wanting to be a teacher, but also found interest in anatomy/exercise science. I never thought I was going to settle. Many enter college thinking they have to stick with the major they decided in the beginning; however, here’s the thing: the beauty of college is that this isn’t the case!

According to LinkedIn, only about 52% of college graduates use the degree they came out with. It’s more about finding connections, building relationships, and getting experience. Therefore, use this time to find a major you truly enjoy. For the next 4ish years, you’re going to be going to 3-4 classes everyday and studying during the week. You’re going to learn more and do better when you actually enjoy going to these classes and retain the information. If you come into college with a major that your parents are making you do, or something that you’re only doing to make good money, chances are you’ll end up changing your mind [or hating it]. It’s going to be hard to force yourself to go to class when you can’t stand to learn what the professor is telling you.

Many think that they are unable to change their minds when they come into freshman year. I have heard so many people say, “It’s impossible. I don’t want to do 5 years.” What they don’t know is that you can almost always get it done in 4 years. In many majors, the general education courses overlap each other. It’s not like you’re starting from square 1 because your basic requirements are probably going to be the same. Not only this, but many people forget that taking winter and summer classes are an option. Although this may get pricey, this might be a cheaper option than paying for a 5th year.

Before even coming to college, I just about went through every career imaginable. Real Estate? Being a doctor? Teaching kids? Traveling the world in the marketing field? Becoming a PT? You name it. Even though I came into freshman year thinking I was going to do marketing, I ended up changing my mind to exercise science. I know, these are 2 totally opposite things. When I first thought of switching, I had so many doubts. Am I really going to stick with this? What if I don’t like it? I changed my major so many times before even coming to college I was worried I was going to change it again. However, when I finally decided on something I enjoyed, I loved going to classes. Even though exercise science can definitely be hard, there hasn’t been a day where I dreaded going to class.

For all those worried about their future career, take a deep breath. We can be intimidated by the future, but it’s important to create your own path. From personal experience and what I’ve seen, changing your major doesn’t have to be as big of an issue as it seems. Prioritize yourself and what YOU want to do!