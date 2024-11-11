Calm In Chaos: Stress Relief For When The World Feels Like It’s Ending

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many of you, this week has been stressful for two main reasons. The first one is obviously the election and everything that entails. The second one is the realization that for most college students we only have one month of the semester left. This means every final exam, paper, or project are slowly creeping up on us like a bad piece of sushi. With that being said, most college students right now are in need of a bit of stress relief. Here are a few of my personal (and favorite) de-stressing methods when the world feels a little too big and my anxiety even bigger.

Meditation and yoga/exercise When people think about relieving stress the first thought always seems to be meditation and yoga. As someone who can’t seem to sit still long enough to meditate this is no easy feat but it really does help. Here’s one of my favorite meditation videos that I listen to after a stressful class day. Not only that but I’ve found that going to the gym also works as long as you don’t push yourself too hard. A good 10-30 minute cardio workout might make you sweat but don’t forget it releases those endorphins we all love so much! Coloring books As a child, one of my favorite things to do was sit, listen to music, and color in my favorite coloring books. Essentially, nothing has really changed except my stress levels increasing. Coloring is an amazing stress reliever for me because it allows me to lose focus and let go of every thought in my head except for the piece of paper in front of me. Sometimes a little mindless coloring works wonders for your mental health. make a music playlist/ discover a new one Sometimes the best way to relieve stress is to try something new! In this case I recommend letting those creative juices flow and creating a fun new playlist or discovering a new one. Personally I love using Spotify for this because I can customize the cover photos. Music is one of the most effective tools I’ve utilized to keep myself calm. The act of organizing all different styles and genres of music into one playlist gives me a single goal instead of focusing on everything I need to get done. Here are two of my current favorite playlists I’ve discovered in the past week! read a good book This stress relief method might not be for everyone but it’s definitely my preferred method of choice. Reading can offer an escape from reality and stress while also stimulating your mind. While you could pick almost any book for stress relief there’s also a really cool study that can help tailor a specific book or genre according to your needs. This study is called Bibliotherapy which prescribes books according to your relationship to books and what you like to read. If you’re interested in how reading can help your well-being I highly recommend researching more into bibliotherapy! watch your favorite comfort movies/ tv shows There’s something about a good comfort movie or TV show that calms me down and is one of the ultimate de-stressors. What’s amazing is that it’s different for everyone! For some people a cute rom-com calms them and for others it’s a crime tv show. (We don’t judge!) It’s comforting to see familiar characters and plot lines when the world is changing around you. Two of my personal favorites include How I Met Your Mother and Ella Enchanted. rest If you’re going to listen to any of my tips, please let it be this one. I know the world is stressful and overwhelming but everything’s going to be okay. One of the most important ways you can take care of yourself is by resting. Though this might seem “unproductive” it’s not and your body needs sleep. You are not lazy for taking a break, instead you’re listening to what your body needs. Taking a nap or two never hurt anyone, I promise.

Even though the past week has been filled with all kinds of stressors, we still made it to the weekend. No matter what kind of stress you’re under there are going to be little things you can do to help combat it. Don’t be afraid to try some of these stress relief methods because one of them might work for you! As a final reminder, please try to give yourselves some peace and grace. XOXO