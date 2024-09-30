A Movie Recommendation For Your Favorite Short n’ Sweet Song

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, came out August 23rd and everyone is either loving it or hating it. However, I think this is a no-skip album and each song is amazing in its own way. Each song paints a different story and they reminded me of a few movies I’ve watched and loved. By now anyone who has listened to the album has a favorite song (mine is Bed Chem or Good Graces depending on my mood). So here’s every Short n’ Sweet song and the movie I recommend you watch depending on which one’s your favorite.

“Taste”- Death Becomes Her

Death Becomes Her is about an actress played by Meryl Streep who tries to stop herself from aging by taking an immortality potion. She does all of this in order to compete with her rival. This movie is a bit weird but in the most entertaining, edge of your seat way. Sabrina Carpenter replicates scenes from this movie in her music video for “Taste” and after watching this movie it made me love the song even more. “Now I’m gone, but you’re still layin’

Next to me, one degree of separation

I heard you’re back together and if that’s true

You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you”

“Please Please Please”- John Tucker Must Die

John Tucker Must Die is a movie about the most popular guy in school, John Tucker, who dated three girls at the same time. When they found out about his betrayal, they decided to get revenge on him. When I listened to “Please Please Please” my first thought was if he messed around on her, she would not hesitate to get him back. “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy

Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight

I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes”

“Good Graces”- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the best rom coms that came out of the 2000s. In this movie, the main character, Andie Anderson, is trying to get the love interest, Ben, to break up with her for her article. Meanwhile Ben is trying to get Andie to fall in love with him in order to win a bet that will win him a business deal. Carpenter’s “Good Graces” reminds me of the plot points where Andie is trying (and failing) to get Ben to break up with her. In the song, Carpenter sings about leaving someone if they don’t treat her the right way. This is such a good movie and it’s perfect for a movie night in with your roommates or friends. “You should stay in my good graces

Or I’ll switch it up like that so fast

‘Cause no one’s more amazin’

At turnin’ lovin’ into hatred”

“Sharpest Tool”- Rosaline

Rosaline is the story of Romeo & Juliet but with a slight twist… It’s told from Rosaline’s point of view. This movie retells the story we all know and love with a funny, fresh perspective. “Sharpest Tool” is about realizing the person you’re seeing might not be as invested in the relationship as you are. It reminds me of the switch up Romeo makes when he drops Rosaline for Juliet. This movie is incredible and it’s definitely one of my favorite Shakespeare retellings. “We were goin’ right/ then you took a left

Left me with a lot of shit to second-guess

Guess I’ll waste another year on wonderin’/if

If that was casual, then I’m an idiot”

“Coincidence”- The Other Woman

The Other Woman is one of my favorite movies and it’s because of how funny and yet slightly empowering it is. In this movie, this guy is cheating on his wife with two other women and when they all find out about each other they decide to get their revenge. This movie would be the aftermath of “Coincidence” if the two girls conspired against the guy instead of possibly fighting over him. “What a surprise, your phone just died/Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs”

“Bed Chem”- The Princess Bride

I’ll admit this movie recommendation is based on one line in the song but it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. In “Bed Chem”, Sabrina sings “who’s the cute boy in the white jacket and the thick accent” and my first thought was what if instead of a white jacket it was a white, billowy shirt like in every period piece. I mean we all grew up with The Princess Bride and it’s such a good, fun, little movie. “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?”

“Espresso”- Mamma Mia

This movie recommendation is purely based on the similar vibe of “Espresso” and Mamma Mia. Both are very fun, very summery, and get you in a feel-good mood. The “Espresso” music video is very retro and it consists of Carpenter laying by the beach drinking her espresso in a vintage bathing suit. The overall vibe of the video is consistent with the fact that Carpenter won 2024 Song of the Summer at the VMAs for “Espresso”. “And now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh

Is it that sweet? I guess so

Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know

That’s that me espresso”

“Dumb & Poetic”- La La Land

La La Land is such an incredible movie and if you watch one movie from this article it should be this one. This movie is about two people who start dating because of their common desires for success but it’s this success that might tear them apart. There is so much miscommunication throughout this film between the two lovers which does line up with part of the meaning from Carpenter’s “Dumb & Poetic”. “You’re so sad there’s no communication

But, baby, you put us in this situation

You’re running so fast from the hearts that you’re breakin’ “

“Slim Pickins”- Easy A

“Slim Pickins” is something everyone can relate to at some point when scrolling through a dating app. Sometimes it feels like you just can’t find someone you really like and it’s ‘slim pickings’. Easy A is about how Olive lied about sleeping with a college guy and it gained her a reputation around her high school. The men in this movie sucked. The movie and the song are a little too relatable to the struggle of dating in college. “A boy who’s nice that breathes

I swear he’s nowhere to be seen”

“Juno”- Juno

This one was a no-brainer since this is the movie the song is based on. Juno is the story of Juno, a teenager who unexpectedly becomes pregnant. She ends up choosing a rockstar and his wife to adopt her unborn baby when complications ensue. This movie was so good and I definitely recommend watching it if you loved “Juno” by Sabrina. I mean she wouldn’t write a whole song about a movie that sucked right? “If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight”

“Lie to Girls”- He’s Just Not That Into You

He’s Just Not That Into You simultaneously makes me mad but I also loved it? This movie is full of problematic relationships about people who don’t want commitment, are unresponsive, or just hard to find. It encapsulates the theme of “Lie to Girls” in that sometimes people give the bare minimum and we take what we can get. “Lie to Girls” really hits it home with the truth that sometimes we lie to ourselves to make ourselves feel better about the fact that we might be putting more effort into a relationship than the other party. “You don’t even have to try

Turn you into a good guy

You don’t have to lift a finger”

“Don’t Smile”- Someone Great