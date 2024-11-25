The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is starting to scramble for the perfect gift. Nothing is more fun than finding exactly what you want to give someone. While the holidays can be very exciting, I think we can all agree that it’s very overwhelming shopping for all your loved ones. There are hidden markets all over the Northeast that have exactly what you’re looking for. Here is a guide to the perfect and underrated holidays markets around us that can help you with all your shopping!

Christmas Village, Philadelphia

With over 100 vendors within all walking distance, the Christmas Village is a great place to find the perfect unique gift. From now until December 24, this market includes crafts from small businesses, handmade pottery and wood works, trendy apparel, delicious treats, and so much more. Along with finding the perfect gift, you can ice skate in Dilworth Park and enjoy the Christmas tree at North Broad. This village is the perfect thing to go to to get into the holiday spirit. Plus, what’s better than taking an iconic picture in front of the LOVE sign in LOVE park?

Bryant Park Winter Village, New York

Enjoy ice skating, holiday shops, bars and food halls, cozy igloos, and private entertainment at Bryant Park in New York City. Even though NYC is a little farther to get to, it is definitely worth the trip at least once in your life. Find an open day and book the train! The holiday park within the winter village is now open through early January and includes just about everything you need to find the perfect gift. It surrounds the famous ice skating rink in the heart of the city and includes over 150 vendors. After you finish shopping, get into the holiday spirit with New York City’s only free-admission ice skating rink!

Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem

Just over an hour from West Chester, shop from over 100 vendors in Bethlehem at Christkindlmarkt. This christmas village is known for its handmade gifts from some of the nation’s finest artisans, live christmas music performed by carollers, food and drinks, and handmade ornaments. However, this village is only open until December 22. Get your loved ones something special and unique from this market! With free parking, this market is super easy to get to.

With new and upcoming markets all around the Northeast, it’s so easy to get all your holiday shopping done. It’s so fun to get in the holiday spirit with the Christmas Village in Philly, Bryant Park in the middle of New York City, and the easy transportation to Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem. Happy gift hunting!