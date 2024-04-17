8 Sex And The City Group Outfits That Deserve More Credit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I dont think I’m alone when I say I’ve been binge watching Sex and the City ever since it came on Netflix in April. This show has always been one of my favorites because of the characters, boyfriends, and most importantly, the fashion. Whenever I watch Sex and the City I’m placed right into my fashion fantasy. Something about watching Charlotte and Carrie buy $400 pairs of shoes on a Tuesday really fulfills a part of me that wishes I could have just as lavish of a life. After rewatching the entire series and both movies, I’ve identified the series’ best outfits. Each character has their own signature outfits. Carrie has her pink tutu outfit, and Charlotte’s pink dress with black belt, but this time around I loved looking at the group outfits. I feel like multiple episodes have such good stories where all 4 of the women go on an adventure and the outfits aren’t given enough attention. I’ve created a list of 8 group looks from Sex and the City that should be called out for their flawless executions.

1. The baby Shower

When they arrived at the baby shower

Before the baby shower

In season one, the group gets ready to embark on a journey to their old friend’s baby shower. Between Samantha’s hot pink top and showing up with a bottle of wine for a pregnant lady, to Miranda’s black leather jacket, the group’s outfits compliment each other really well.

2. The Yankees Game

Baseball game

In season 2, one of the episodes includes the 4 of the women going to a yankees game. Unlike what you would normally wear to a baseball game, the 4 of them showed up in big fur coats and they look amazing doing it. Carrie smoking, Charlotte throwing her popcorn, Samantha talking about men, and Miranda being the only one excited about baseball is the perfect combination.

3. Abu DHabi

Desert outfits

Karaoke outfits

In Sex and the City the Movie 2, the girls travel to Abu Dhabi after Samantha flys them out because her boyfriend’s movie is being filmed there. This movie has several amazing looks, but some of my favorites include their desert wear as well as their karaoke outfits. The colors of each outfit complement the characters so well and each outfit has its own flare of the character its worn by. The bright pink and teal Charlotte wears, the white and gold accents on the others outfits, and Mirandas multi colored dress gives a middle east look while still bringing attention to each character.

4. Sex and the City the Movie

Sex and the City the Movie cover

I feel like these outfits are pretty well known even if you haven’t seen the movie. Even though the outfits are so simple with white, gold, and a little pink, it just “looks” like them in the best way by how the outfits fit the girls and how each color stands out with their hair and skin tone. Its a sophisticated look for them while they are older in this movie.

5. Fashion week

Mercedes Benz Fashion week in Sex and the City 2

In the first movie, the 4 women attend Mercedes Benz fashion week. In true winter fashion, the outfits have fur, and follow a winter color palette with whites, blacks, browns, and dark blues. On top of that, it’s the perfect opportunity for Carrie to rock her recently dyed brunette hair.

6. flirtini

Rooftop Flirtinis

These fits were always one of my favorites due to the bright colors. The girls are on a rooftop where Carrie pours them a pitcher of “flirtinis” a made up, yet very alcoholic beverage. I especially adore shoes! Every heel besides Carries is open toed adding to the summery feel of them being on the rooftop.

7. The Weddings

Charlottes Wedding

Carries Wedding

Charlotte and Carrie’s wedding pictures were always my favorite out of the bunch. Charlotte’s wedding photos were very traditional, yet refreshing for the bold friend group. Carrie’s wedding pictures were quite the opposite, yet just as beautiful. Carrie’s wedding pictures were more big and bold with her dress being bigger and her bridesmaids each wearing a different colored dress. Charlottes on the other hand was a very traditional wedding dress and each bridesmaid wore the same thing.



8. The Black Dresses

Promo Cover

Those were my top 8 group outfits from Sex and the City, but there are countless more that you will discover and rediscover as you binge Sex and the City. With the show now being on Netflix, a whole new generation of women will be able to see the fashion icons Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha were, and it’s sure to spark a new trend.