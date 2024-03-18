5 West Chester Cafés Who Serve Productivity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

Which Café Space Can Make You Feel More Productive?

As college midterm season approaches, university students are feeling burn-out. Yet, they are expected to keep studying; but how can they when they cannot focus and stay engaged? According to a 2021 scientific study, published in the Journal of Service Research, coffee shops are a productive place allowing people to recharge and refocus simultaneously because of their homely nature outside of an actual home. Scientific evidence shows that cafes can help students be more productive and combat burn-out, but which West Chester cafés in particular? Here are 5 local coffee shops where students work best.

Mayday Coffee + Shop

IG @maydaycoffeeshop

The recently opened café is perfect if you’re looking for good vibes, and enough noise while studying. Located inside the cafe is a small flower shop; the floral scent and bright flowers create a beautiful space for customers. I asked a current West Chester University student about why they prefer working in a café, and they said, “It’s not too loud, but it’s also not too quiet.” A 2012 study in the Journal of Consumer Research proved that a moderate level of ambient noise in a café can boost creative output. The founders of Mayday curate a music playlist with soft melodic songs, creating an ambiance for people to work productively.

Turk’s Head Coffee

IG @turksheadcafe

Customers at Turks Head Coffee, who are looking for a place to study, can walk upstairs to a peaceful, earth-toned room after purchasing an inexpensive treat and/or specialty drink. The room is filled with plants, and comfy chairs with sunlight beaming through every window creating a sense of calmness for the customers. Most people at the café are deep in focus, so this is the perfect environment to complete the assignment you may have been procrastinating to complete. According to a 2016 study published in the Springer Link, the exertion of mental effort is proven to be contagious. Therefore, if you are looking for motivation to complete your work, Turks Head is the perfect place to do so being surrounded by quiet hard workers.

Gryphon Café

IG @gryphoncafewestchester

Last semester, I visited Gryphon Café for the first time during finals season when I felt burned out and unmotivated to complete my assessments. The other customers had a quick lunch with a friend or read a book (like the individual pictured above). According to a news article published in The New York Times, there is pleasure in the philosophy of ‘romanticizing your life.’ Going to a new place, enjoying a glass of Matcha, and listening to your choice of music is the simplest form of romanticizing your life productively. This is exactly what I did, and I ended up spending 5 hours in the café, completing every item on my To-Do list and more.

Saxby’s West Chester University

Located immediately off campus, across Main Hall, is Saxby’s. Saxby’s has two farmer tables where you can spread your belongings out and create the perfect study environment. Many students and faculty spend their mornings and afternoons catching up on work in this space. The café can get noisy, so I recommend bringing a pair of noise-canceling headphones to stay locked into your assignments. One West Chester University student said, “Saxby’s is my favorite place to unwind, and do my homework because the environment allows you to do both.”

Starbucks Coffee

This is the most convenient study option on campus and one of my favorites. During my freshman year, every Monday morning after my 9 am class, I walked to the on-campus Starbucks, plopped myself at a table, and stayed there for hours. The tables are placed in a corner away from any distractions, and recently they have started to play soft instrumental music in the background. It is especially quiet, and a productive environment on the weekends as students are not lining up at the door to buy a cup of coffee.

Carry this article with you as you look for the perfect place to study. Order an iced coffee with a blueberry scone, and allow the cafe to serve you a productive space to be the academic weapon you are!