Underrated Places to Visit This Summer — In Ontario!

Whether you’re approaching the finish line of your year at university this term and are looking for things to do during the next four-month stretch, or maybe you’re on co-op seeking opportunities to maintain your work-life balance, this article’s the perfect read for you. In an effort to keep things a little more local, we’ll be zoning in on my current top three underappreciated activities in Ontario.

I get it, sometimes it feels like there’s not enough variety around here, but I promise you that’s just because you haven’t searched hard enough. Do you need to do a little digging sometimes? Yes, but hopefully I’ll help you kickstart your journey in exploring the hidden gems this summer.

Jungle Cat World Wildlife Park

Down in Orono, Ontario, this park provides both nature lovers and animal lovers with a life-changing experience. Prepare to undergo an immersive trip into the world of exotic creatures with its vast array of wildlife species, which includes stately lions, playful lemurs, and snow leopards! Snow. Leopards. I really shouldn’t have to say anything more.

But I will, in case I haven’t convinced you enough. Guests can take part in engaging experiences like feeding sessions and guided tours, which provide insightful information about the habits and environments of these amazing animals. In addition to being informative, Jungle Cat World offers thrills and joy for the entire family, along with chances for close-up interactions and priceless photo opportunities. A trip to Jungle Cat World Wildlife Park is guaranteed to leave you feeling rejuvenated, whether your goal is to reconnect with nature or have an exciting day out — or maybe just collect some nice VSCO pics.

2. The Grotto

Feeling the nature vibe but not so much the animals? Don’t worry — I know a few serene nature spots, but I’ll let you in on my absolute favourite.

Tucked away in Ontario’s Bruce Peninsula National Park, the Grotto is a natural treasure that appeals to both nature lovers and explorers. This breathtaking geological structure, sculpted by the unrelenting power of the natural world, is a sight to behold. Its turquoise waters are bordered by jagged limestone cliffs, giving it a gorgeous backdrop that draws tourists from all directions.

Come on, there’s no way you can’t visit now. I didn’t pour my entire heart and soul into that description for nothing. The Grotto is scenic perfection just begging to be explored, presenting a one-of-a-kind chance for that adventure-seeking itch you can’t seem to quite scratch. It guarantees an amazing experience for everyone who visits, whether they’re prepared for a peaceful stroll along the picturesque trails that lead to this hidden jewel, an exhilarating cliff jump into the chasm below, or a relaxing bath in the warm waters.

3. Canada Aviation and Space Museum

This next one is situated up in Ottawa and is perfect for all astronomy, aircraft, and spacecraft nerds. This museum provides an engrossing tour through the past of aviation and space development. Offering a vast array of planes, spacecraft, and relics, this museum offers visitors a thorough understanding of Canada’s contributions to space technology and aviation. Through interactive exhibits, immersive displays, and captivating multimedia presentations, the museum illustrates the progression of flight, from the famous Avro Arrow to the marvels of modern aerospace engineering.

This exhibition is open to all ages — everyone deserves a chance to gaze at historic aircraft, take a seat in the classic cockpit, and even feel the exhilaration of taking off in a flight simulator (watch out for the grandparents and little ones though… sometimes too much stimulation can be a bad thing)! In addition, the museum’s space exploration department, which includes interactive exhibits, astronaut gear, and spacecraft replicas, provides a window into the secrets of space. Clearly, this place gives you a special experience that honours the spirit of creativity and exploration. Whether you’re a history buff, a scientific enthusiast, or just seeking a fun day outside, this is an amazing adventure for everybody!

As we come to the end of our exploration of Ontario’s not-so-known spots, I’d say that it’s pretty obvious that there’s a wider variety of these gems waiting to be discovered than you may have thought. Ontario offers something unique in store for you this summer, whether you’re a history buff, adventure seeker, or lover of the great outdoors. With that being said, why not set off on your own voyage of exploration and take in everything that Ontario has to offer while it’s prime time? Sunny skies and warm weather call for a getaway. Who knows, you might just stumble upon your new favourite spot or make memories that will last a lifetime. So go ahead, pack your bags, hit the road, and let the escapade begin!