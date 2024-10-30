This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

It’s officially spooky szn! There’s something about October that just really solidifies all the good things about fall, you know? Crisp mornings, #sweaterweather, all things pumpkin-and Halloween right around the corner to top it off! An absolute delight! There’s no better way to relieve the stress of the term than taking advantage of the cozy weather outside and curling up on your couch with a nice coffee and a good book. Here are some of my favourite October reads to date that I think will be the perfect addition to your Halloween TBR!

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

The book literally begins with a woman attempting to build a dog out of bones and barbed wire—if that doesn’t scream Halloween then I don’t know what does. The novel can best be described as a darker fairytale, but it’s not just the presence of wicked fairy godmothers, goblin markets, and cursed children that make this so—it’s the ways in which the darker aspects of humanity are explored throughout the plot that gives it its darker and unsettling edge.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

This novel is a psychological thriller. The novel’s protagonist/antagonist is a woman named Alicia Berenson, a psychiatric ward patient. The plot jumps back and forth from her point of view to that of her psychotherapist Theo Faber. The novel is equal parts suspense as it is creepy. This book went viral on BookTok last year, so naturally I had to give it a whirl, and it did not disappoint!

If It Bleeds by Stephen King

Would this even be a Halloween TBR without mentioning at least one Stephen King novel? I think not! This novel is super cool because it contains a compilation of short stories rather than being a full-length novel, which I find very convenient for squeezing in some leisurely reading time amidst all my other assigned readings for my classes! Each short story contains different plots and characters, with some of them being minorly creepy and others being full-blown horror. My personal favourite story from this book was Mr. Harrington’s Phone—I just found the premise of the plot to be really unnerving!

Bitten by Kelly Armstrong

Kelly Armstrong is a Canadian author and one whose work is near and dear to my heart. I have been reading various novels by her since I was in high school (her Darkest Powers trilogy changed my life tbh). I have rediscovered her in my adult life, and her work is still as easy to devour as I remember it being! Bitten is the first novel of her Otherworld series, and follows the life of the only female werewolf, Elena Michaels. The novel is gory, funny, and oh so spicy. What more could you ask for in a spooky read?