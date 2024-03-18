The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After almost a full year in university, I’ve decided to make a ranking of what I thought about each class I’ve taken so far. To start, I’d like to define what each rank means. S-Tier is for my absolute favourites, A-tier is pretty good (these classes might have some things I dislike but are overall good), B-tier is right in the middle, and C-tier includes classes I didn’t like at all. The classes I took were Intro to Business (ARBUS101), Intro to Sociology (SOC101), Life Stories (ARTS130), Microeconomics (ECON101), English Literature (ENGL101A), Video Game Research Methods (ARTS140), Business Ethics (ARBUS202), Accounting (ARBUS102), Macroeconomics (ECON102) and Calculus (MATH104).

For S-tier, we have ECON102 and ARTS140. I really like these classes and the content they teach. I feel really engaged in every class, and I rarely find myself bored. The assignments are quite good too. For ARTS140 especially, I like how we learned the content by directly playing a video game to show how much careful consideration goes into each game.

For A-tier, we have SOC101 and ECON101. In SOC101, I loved how the professor taught the course along with the guest speakers that would come in. Each had very interesting things to teach us about the topics they were discussing. The assignments in that class were fun to write too. The only thing I did dislike was the timing — I felt I would’ve been more alert had it been an earlier class. ECON101 was my first introduction to economics. The professor was good at teaching the concepts, but I did find them a little hard to grasp sometimes. It was a bit more technical and getting a full understanding was hard. Funnily enough, both classes were held in the exact same room, and now they’re on the exact same rank.

For B-tier, we have ARBUS101, ARBUS202, ENGL101A, and ARTS130. I think everything that I learned in their courses was pretty okay. The one that stands out the most to me was ENGL101A because I liked the in-depth discussions of Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë. Though, I remember the classroom being completely freezing every single day. I was completely shivering a lot. As for the other three courses, I don’t really have much to say about them, they were okay.

For C-tier, we have ARBUS102 and MATH104. If there’s anything I’ve learned this semester, I don’t like accounting. I do like the people in the course, but I find myself not enjoying the course content due to my own personal disinterest. Accounting just isn’t really the field for me. With MATH104, I wish I had taken it in the fall because the only other option for me was online during the winter term. I’m not great with online courses, and I think it would’ve been way better if I had the option to take it in person. This really makes me think about how I survived online school during COVID. These courses weren’t all that bad; they did teach me about what I do and don’t like along with what I can and can’t handle. I learned that financial statements aren’t really in my interest and that I need in-person classes to learn.