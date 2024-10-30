This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Waterloo chapter.

As an avid reader, I am open-minded about many things, however, I strongly believe that fall and winter are the best seasons for reading. I understand the draw that spring and summer may have for those who like to read outside, but for someone such as myself who has bad vision and an irrational fear of birds pooping on my book, I much prefer to read inside.

What is better than curling up with a warm blanket, a warm drink, and a book in front of a crackling fire… nothing. The answer is nothing. Add to that the beautiful colours of fall or the freshly fallen snow, and you have the perfect reading atmosphere. Sure, it is pretty outside when the sun is shining during the summer, but it still doesn’t compare. There is almost something magical about reading from late September through mid-February.

Speaking of magic and atmospheres, this is the time of year when my love for dark academia takes over. Suddenly, I find myself wanting to read beyond the confines of my own home. Now it could be because I grew up reading Harry Potter, but something about castles in the winter is intriguing. Unfortunately, we don’t have any great options around here, but the worlds inside of books make up for that. There is also something about reading these books in a dimly lit space that has you feeling like you are part of the story. When it comes to genre, this time of year is perfect for anything. What is better than reading a thriller or horror novel when there are Halloween decorations galore? How about romance during Christmas and New Year’s? Every genre fits perfectly into this time of year, even historical fiction, classics, and autobiographies.

I know it isn’t just me who’s behind on my Goodreads goal. I start out the year very optimistic, looking at my TBR and telling myself “This is my year”, but then September rolls around and Goodreads likes to remind me that I am behind. School is busy, work is busy, and life in general is busy. Somehow, things seem to shift during this season, and although school is busy, I find myself reaching for my book instead of my phone. The later months seem to make me more inclined to curl up with a book.

Speaking of my TBR, this is the season when mine takes a huge hit. I have a late birthday and Christmas is coming. Family members and friends begin asking if there is anything I want, and every year without fail it will be books or an Indigo gift card. This is also a busy time for new releases and announcements for the following year. My shelves are full and busting at the seams, but it doesn’t stop me from wanting more. Along those lines, holiday season at Indigo is by far the best. The store is filled with cute mugs, blankets, discounts, and of course the sights and sounds of the holidays. The store is always busy with those excited to be picking up gifts for friends and family. Seeing people so thrilled inside a bookstore makes my heart happy.

There isn’t enough time nor words for me to illustrate how captivated books get me during this period. I find myself struggling to find the right description that properly represents these feelings. Trust me when I say, this is the time to read. If you could never get into reading, give it a try now, hopefully the magic of the season will embrace you.